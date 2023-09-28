This week in Japan, Pikmin 1+2 came out on top with a total of 23,941 units sold in its physical debut. Following closely is, of course, Pikmin 4 with a further 22,894 copies sold. There's not a lot between the two, which potentially suggests that many will have opted for a digital copy of Pikmin 1+2 earlier in the year.

Elsewhere, the rather brilliant Lies of P has made its debut on the PS5 with a total of 9,493 copies sold to come in at number three. Otherwise, the rest of the line-up this week looks petty familiar, with Super Bomberman R 2 rounding out the top ten.

Here's this week's top ten software sales in full:

[NSW] Pikmin 1+2 (Nintendo, 09/22/23) – 23,941 (New) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 22,894 (864,229) [PS5] Lies of P (Neowiz) 09/19/23) – 9,493 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,066 (5,493,686) [NSW] Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 9,035 (5,137,268) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,198 (3,470,036) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,996 (3,269,466) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,637 (5,290,636) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 4,449 (1,864,134) [NSW] Super Bomberman R 2 (Konami, 09/14/23) – 4,433 (16,021)

Gosh, this is a familiar sight, huh? Yes, the hardware charts remain relatively unchanged this week, with the Switch OLED and PlayStation 5 leading the pack. Xbox has seen a bit of an uptick in sales, which is nice to see, but otherwise, it looks to be business as usual.

Here are the figures in full:

Switch OLED Model – 54,089 (5,655,892) PlayStation 5 – 43,482 (3,829,395) Switch Lite – 8,432 (5,505,765) Switch – 10,069 (19,553,735) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,247 (579,588) Xbox Series S – 7,655 (285,352) Xbox Series X – 1,403 (222,187) PlayStation 4 – 702 (7,897,453) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 73 (1,192,375)

Have any thoughts on the Japanese Charts this week? Do you think Pikmin will be dethroned again soon? Let us know in the comments.