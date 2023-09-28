This week in Japan, Pikmin 1+2 came out on top with a total of 23,941 units sold in its physical debut. Following closely is, of course, Pikmin 4 with a further 22,894 copies sold. There's not a lot between the two, which potentially suggests that many will have opted for a digital copy of Pikmin 1+2 earlier in the year.
Elsewhere, the rather brilliant Lies of P has made its debut on the PS5 with a total of 9,493 copies sold to come in at number three. Otherwise, the rest of the line-up this week looks petty familiar, with Super Bomberman R 2 rounding out the top ten.
Here's this week's top ten software sales in full:
- [NSW] Pikmin 1+2 (Nintendo, 09/22/23) – 23,941 (New)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 22,894 (864,229)
- [PS5] Lies of P (Neowiz) 09/19/23) – 9,493 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9,066 (5,493,686)
- [NSW] Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 9,035 (5,137,268)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,198 (3,470,036)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,996 (3,269,466)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,637 (5,290,636)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 4,449 (1,864,134)
- [NSW] Super Bomberman R 2 (Konami, 09/14/23) – 4,433 (16,021)
Gosh, this is a familiar sight, huh? Yes, the hardware charts remain relatively unchanged this week, with the Switch OLED and PlayStation 5 leading the pack. Xbox has seen a bit of an uptick in sales, which is nice to see, but otherwise, it looks to be business as usual.
Here are the figures in full:
- Switch OLED Model – 54,089 (5,655,892)
- PlayStation 5 – 43,482 (3,829,395)
- Switch Lite – 8,432 (5,505,765)
- Switch – 10,069 (19,553,735)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,247 (579,588)
- Xbox Series S – 7,655 (285,352)
- Xbox Series X – 1,403 (222,187)
- PlayStation 4 – 702 (7,897,453)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 73 (1,192,375)
Have any thoughts on the Japanese Charts this week? Do you think Pikmin will be dethroned again soon? Let us know in the comments.
[source famitsu.com, via gematsu.com]
Comments 5
Your link to Famitsu is for last week's sales. Here's the correct link:
https://www.famitsu.com/news/202309/28318813.html
Seems like a slow sales week, barely over 20,000 copies for first place seems unusually low… 😬
October's going to be full of major game releases, will really shake up the charts
Now that Jim Ryan is stepping down from his position of being president of SIE, maybe Sony could finally do better with these PS5 releases in Japan next year.
«3. Switch Lite – 8,432 (5,505,765)
4. Switch – 10,069 (19,553,735)»
So... Why OG Switch is on the 4th place, then?
