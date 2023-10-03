Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We've already seen some Switch game delays ahead of the final months of 2023 and now in an unfortunate update, Warner Bros. Games has annouced Batman Arkham Trilogy will no longer arrive next week on the Switch.

It hasn't been cancelled or anything like that, it's just been pushed back to 1st December, so it will still make the 2023 release window. Here's the official announcement, mentioning how more time is required to deliver the "best possible experience" on the Switch:

"Batman Arkham Trilogy for Nintendo Switch will now launch on December 1, 2023. More time is needed to bring players the best possible experience on Nintendo Switch. We apologize to fans who are excited to play this version of the tirlogy. Thank you for your patience."

When this trilogy does arrive on the Switch, it will feature Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman Arkham City, and Batman Arkham Knight along with the DLC. Unfortunately for physical fans, you will have to download most of the trilogy.