One of the third-party highlights of the latest Nintendo Direct earlier this week was the announcement Batman: Arkham Trilogy would be coming to the Switch this Fall.

As exciting as it is, some new information about the physical version has now surfaced. The Switch version's FAQ has revealed the hard copy will only include Batman Arkham Asylum on the game card, with the other two titles (Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight) requiring a download:

Does the Nintendo Switch physical version of Batman: Arkham Trilogy include all three games on one cartridge?

Batman: Arkham Asylum will be included on the Batman: Arkham Trilogy game cartridge. Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight will require an online connection to download and install both titles when the Batman: Arkham Trilogy cartridge is inserted into the Nintendo Switch console. All three games will then be playable as long as the cartridge is inserted into the Nintendo Switch console.

Considering the file size of these games on other platforms and the scale of each one, it's not exactly surprising to hear this news, but it might be a bit of a blow for anyone who was planning to add this trilogy to their physical collection. The digital and physical versions of this release will also contain "all DLC" from each of the games.

This news follows an FAQ on Konami's Metal Gear Solid website earlier this week, revealing the physical version of the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 would also require Switch users to download the games and additional video content.