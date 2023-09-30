It's that time of year again when we're starting to see the odd delay or two, and the latest one to join the list is an update for the spooky fishing sim Dredge.

Black Salt Games has today issued an announcement via social media about the delay of the first paid DLC 'The Iron Rig', which will no longer make Q4 2023. It will now be arriving at some point in 2024.

"We planned to spend a few months crafting this exciting addition and release it in Q4 this year. However, as we progressed, we were faced with the reality that, given the time of year, we'd need more lead time to coordinate our marketing and make the launch as exciting as it could be."

To make up for this, the team plans to deliver some "additional content" instead, which it will share more details about soon - along with information about availability and cost.

This update follows on from the third update recently which added boat paint and more. You can catch up in our previous Nintendo Life post: