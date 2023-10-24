iam8bit and Annapurna Interactive have announced the Annapurna Interactive Deluxe Limited Edition Collection, a limited edition physical collection of 12 of the publisher's titles on Switch.

The collection is available to pre-order exclusively from iam8bit's store and comes in at a hefty $199.99. At the moment, the collection only comes in a Limited Edition, of which there are only 2,500 copies available.

Of the 12 games on the cartridge, a handful have never before been released physically before — Hindsight, I Am Dead, If Found..., and Solar Ash — making this any Annapurna collector's ideal package.

Here's a list of all 12 games on the cartridge, as well as a little look at the upcoming collection, which is due to ship in Q4 2023:

The LE comes with a foreword from Annapurna Interactive founder Nathan Gary, statements from each of the 12 games' developers, a custom Switch case, and a rather stylish physical package.

Remember, the collection will only be available until 2,500 units sell out, so if you want to get your mitts on these, then you'll need to jump on it pretty quickly!

What do you think of the Annapurna Interactive Collection? Will you be pre-ordering this? Let us know in the comments.