iam8bit and Annapurna Interactive have announced the Annapurna Interactive Deluxe Limited Edition Collection, a limited edition physical collection of 12 of the publisher's titles on Switch.
The collection is available to pre-order exclusively from iam8bit's store and comes in at a hefty $199.99. At the moment, the collection only comes in a Limited Edition, of which there are only 2,500 copies available.
Of the 12 games on the cartridge, a handful have never before been released physically before — Hindsight, I Am Dead, If Found..., and Solar Ash — making this any Annapurna collector's ideal package.
Here's a list of all 12 games on the cartridge, as well as a little look at the upcoming collection, which is due to ship in Q4 2023:
- Donut County
- Gorogoa
- Hindsight
- I Am Dead
- If Found...
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Neon White
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Solar Ash
- The Artful Escape
- The Pathless
- What Remains of Edith Finch
The LE comes with a foreword from Annapurna Interactive founder Nathan Gary, statements from each of the 12 games' developers, a custom Switch case, and a rather stylish physical package.
Remember, the collection will only be available until 2,500 units sell out, so if you want to get your mitts on these, then you'll need to jump on it pretty quickly!
What do you think of the Annapurna Interactive Collection? Will you be pre-ordering this? Let us know in the comments.
[source iam8bit.com]
Comments 51
Stellar collection. Never heard of If Found, but I’ve played through the rest of the bunch. I could argue this is worth it… if you have the funds to purchase it and you’ve never played these games.
That seems to be a first glimpse of the future of physical games: extremely expensive and rare collections for collectors
I’m actually tempted. But could do without the console and cartridge cases - just added extra cost for no reason.
Not a fan of this kind of extremely limited collections. I expect to see this on eBay for over $500 by weeks end. 🙄
Do I get a promo code for BetterHelp included, because I dont know if I could mentally recover from spending $200 on that, even if the games are quality.
The sad part is whenever physical Switch games are released, especially in such a small supply, you can expect about 90% of the buyers to people who just want to flip it for a stupid profit in a few months.
$199 retail means these will be selling for like $999+ from private sellers by 2024.
Looks slick, but I definitely don’t have the funds for it right now. Would love more things like this, the concept of -blank-‘s greatest hits in 1 cart is great.
Yay! A physical version of If Found and Edith Finch...
$199!?!?!
I bought the PS4 version of Annapurna Interactive Collection about 3 years ago, which came with Sayonara, Gorogoa, Edith Finch, Kentucky Route Zero, Donut County and 3 other games.
I’d consider it, knowing most of these games are well received and there is a part of me that wants all of what Annapurna puts out.
Annapurna titles are amazing, and even at $200 this a worthy collection. I’ve seen far less on offer for comparable prices. This would make one awesome gift for a collector or AP fan!
Other studios should take note, this is how you package a collection, although my wallet is too dusty currently for the price tag.
I have always hated limited editions, especially in our sh*tty times of scalping. But considering the super steep price for a random collection (4 games not even having a page on NL), I doubt it would ship much more than they produced.
$260 worth of really great games for $200, with extra kitsch for fun. Let’s all complain!
I really like this publisher and am very tempted to splurge on this. Gorogoa and What Remains of Edith Finch are two of my favorite games on the Switch, and I liked Donut County. Three more games are on my wishlist, and I wouldn't mind playing the other six. I only wish soundtracks were included as part of the collection.
I wonder when preorders will open or if I already missed the window...
@Solomon_Rambling Soundtracks and maybe an art book / digital art book with some stills from each game as most of AP games are works of art in and of themselves.
I do find it kind of funny at complaints of 12 games for $200….. there’s plenty of us who spend $100-200 on one game like Borderlands and it’s dlcs, Skyrim and it’s dlcs, Xenoverse 2 and it’s dlcs etc. and that’s just average gamers, don’t even get me started on Sims 4 or mobile stuff like Pokémon Go.
Yeah, $200 for a nice collection of games, plus some extra stuff, def a better value than a lot of us have spent on singular titles. 😂
It's a bit of a tall ask, since if you're an Annapurna fan you probably already own at least half of these, and if you're not an Annapurna fan you aren't likely to pay 200 bucks for this.
I have the PS4 set released by the same site awhile back - it's well made and a great collection, but it was expensive. Although there is some crossover with titles, I would still like this Switch version.
Wow that's awesome, I wish I had money to get that! Great games in there at a decent price too.
I was over the moon about this until I saw the price lol. Don't have the money for that now, what with Mario, Sonic, Persona 4, and Lil Gator Game.
If I liked all of the games, and had not bought any already, and the price is similar to the discounted price of these games combined, I would get this.
...
I don't think I'm going to get this.
Annapurna titles have always screamed "Art College final project" to me, so I suppose $200 makes sense. Art school is expensive!
That's a nice collection, but with sales over the years, the digital versions of these titles have ended up under $100 combined. Why the huge premium?
But what about the outer wilds?
@ParadoxFawkes
The game has only been announced, back in 2021, but not actually released.
@RupeeClock i thought it used to be on the eshop for awhile
I mean if you're a physical only kinda person who only resisted Annapurna because they're mostly digital this is good, right?! There are a lot of fantastic games on this cart.
...which are usually on sale at a steep discount and don't take a lot of SD card space...
I think this is a really cool collector's item. And I don't think people are complaining that it isn't worth $200, I certainly think it is, but even if you're getting all the games at a little bit of a discount, you're still dropping $200 at once. Sure people may spend s similar amount on a single game and it's expansions, but that is over months, if not years.
My inner collector wants this. My responsible side says absolutely not. I really don't mean to belittle Annapurna or discredit these games but they are only indies that you can probably snag digitally on a sale all together for $50 or possibly less. If Stray were on here that would be pretty dope though. Sadly, these physical games that become limited for no real just become fodder for scalpers.
Maybe if they have a payment plan.
Ouch! If only there was a standard edition…
But alas! I have to abstain.
I wish they were doing an open preorder. At only 2500 copies this is going to sell out in seconds.
That’s amazing! Finally, physical-only buyers can get a taste of what it’s like to buy digital, all at only more than double the cost!
To be fair, I would absolutely buy these individually and pay wayyy more than $200 for it.... And having access to some life-changing gems of mine for all time (If Found..., Edith Finch, Wild Hearts) is tempting
Annapurna is one of the only publishers I'd trust enough to buy a mish-mash of different games and genres in one collection. Even their "short & sweet" games leave a lasting impression.
Devolver Digital would also fall in this category.
The total file size of everything comes just shy of 27GB, so this will be joining a very exclusive club of 32GB cartridge releases.
This may also be the most icon-spawning physical cartridge on Switch. The most I've ever had spawn from a single cart was six (Atelier Mysterious Trilogy: 3 games + 3 artbooks).
I soo want this. Already own a half of the games, and four more are on my wishlist. But 200, not including shipping...
Wouldn't be surprised if they wait for these to sell out then a week before they ship a regular edition gets announced.
Sayonara Wild Hearts is weird but good. The colour scheme is really memorable too. I bought it on a whim because the cover looked cool and I'm glad I did.
I also know Donut County. I need that game. It's amazing. Such a good idea.
I'll have to look through and see if I know any of their other games.
Solar Ash is one of the most underrated and overlooked games of the past few years. I cannot recommend this enough!
Whilst I’m not familiar with the games , I don’t necessarily think this is a bad deal. You’re also getting a premium package too. I do think however there should have been a regular edition and a premium edition though. Perhaps a more regular edition will follow if this one sells out quickly, which sounds quite likely
Not for me as when I finally get Annapurna's games I'll just buy them digitally on sale as shipping would further increase the cost of this but honestly, not such a bad proposition considering the games in it - both in quantity and quality based on what I've heard - and the extras!
That said, it would've been better if there had been a regular edition, too.
I'd love to get a physical copy of What Remains of Edith Finch but the Switch version is...not the one I want. Still, this entire collection is half of the going price for a PS4 copy of JUST Edith Finch so, hmmmm. Tough decision.
Did this already sell out? Did I miss it? UGH
Collector’s item.
If you bought all of these on a sale digitally, it’d be a ton cheaper. Although I adore Donut County and Gorogoa, physical isn’t a necessity. Also, I’m surprised Maquette isn’t on here.
@SpeedRunRocks Dang I went to college for the arts and if my final project was WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH? I think my senior exhibition could have just been a dark room with a PS4 and a controller and I'd be fine.
@Rhaoulos if you are referring to the 4 games that are not linked in the list, it's because they are mentioned and linked previously in the article - NL never seems to link the same game twice in the same article. All of the games have NL pages, and all but 2 actually have reviews.
While I like some of these games, I absolutely hate pricing a single game box at over $100. You can get a Switch Lite for the price of this one single box of games. I understand this is probably for hardcore shelf collectors who will never play these games or massive Annapurna fans but I absolutely hate this.
Would have loved to have Edith Finch in a box, but seeing this makes me wonder if I will ever be able to own any games of this smaller scae on my shelf in the future. What a shame.
I've had a run in with a few Annapurna games over time. Always scratched that other game/pass the time/contemplative space of gaming for me. Gorogoa comes to mind. Still need to play Hindsight and Last Stop eventually.
It’s live but $74 to get it to the UK. No thanks. VAT and delivery. Congrats to all the Americans who want it though.
@fadedcolors hopefully some sort of standard retail edition follows after but I doubt it with 12 games in it
Stuff like this makes me feel relieved to not be a physical hoarder/collector anymore.
I woke up pleasantly surprised to find that they hadn't sold out. The shipping to Australia wasn't so pleasant, but I've got my order in.
I don't always buy physical but when I do, it's usually for a collectors edition of a game that I'd consider to be a keeper and this has at least six of them.
$91 shipping to Estonia. Was on the edge, but this + delivery in a year + already own 6 games = sadly no.
Tap here to load 51 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...