Ahead of the arrival of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Switch next month, various retailers have been revealing their pre-order goodies.

The latest one comes from Walmart in the US. If you pre-order the game in store or online for $59.99, you'll receive a free trading card pack. Each card pack contains "10 cards randomly pulled from 15 base cards, 4 holofoil cards and a limited edition holofoil".

The limited edition holofoil could even be a special Elephant Mario numbered 1 to 1000. These packs can only be obtained via pre-orders, so get in while you can. Here's a look:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

And if you happen to be located in Canada, you'll be able to get your hands on an exclusive pop-out magnet set when you pre-order Super Mario Bros. Wonder for $79.96.





Receive a Pop-Out Magnet Set when you pre-order the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game for Nintendo Switch at Walmart Canada!



➡️



It arrives on October 20th. Magnets are only available while supplies last. We were Wondering if we could be even more excited...Receive a Pop-Out Magnet Set when you pre-order the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game for Nintendo Switch at Walmart Canada!➡️ https://t.co/2QR5LCiOIC It arrives on October 20th. Magnets are only available while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/UPEz6YiA0r August 28, 2023

You can catch up on the previous Super Mario Bros. Wonder deals in our Nintendo Life pre-order guide: