Update [Thu 28th Sep, 2023 09:30 BST]: Well, it wasn't meant to be. The classification for a Switch version of Red Dead Redemption 2 is no longer showing on Brazil's rating board. It appears that the addition may have been a simple mistake due to the recent release of the first entry on Switch.

Either way, we have to admit that we're a little relieved. We can't imagine what kind of compromises might have been necessary to get Red Dead Redemption 2 running on the Switch.

Original Article [Tue 26th Sep, 2023 03:00 BST]:

Following the recent return of Rockstar's Wild West action-adventure Red Dead Redemption, a Switch classification for the second game has now surfaced on Brazil's rating board.

This information was shared on social media, but it's not entirely clear when the Switch version was added to the page.

Red Dead Redemption 2 recebe classificação indicativa para o Nintendo Switch no Brasil

Red Dead Redemption 2 was released a generation after the first game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018. This is the only classification board that currently has a Switch listing for Red Dead Redemption 2, but if there are any developments we'll let you know.

There have been plenty of "impossible ports" for the Switch in the past, but something like Red Dead Redemption 2 would require some serious technical wizardry, perhaps even beefier hardware...