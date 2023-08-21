Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following the release of Red Dead Redemption on the Switch, Digital Foundry has now provided its full technical analysis of the game to see how it holds up on Nintendo's console.

The video states that the Switch version is comfortably more capable than the original 2010 release on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, and is at least comparable to the PlayStation 4 version. Regarding resolution, you're looking at a native 1080p in docked mode and 720p in handheld mode; about as good as you can hope for on the Switch, then.

The boost in resolution over the original release ensures that the environments look cleaner with fewer jagged edges and blurry visuals. However, one downside to the Switch version when compared to PS4 is that it only has one alternative option for motion blur which, while certainly an improvement over the default option, is less capable than the PS4's 'FSR 2' motion blur toggle.

Moving onto the performance, the game remains mostly locked in at 30fps, which you probably knew already. It drops down to the high 20s during specific in-game moments, like when you arrive at the Armadillo saloon at night-time, or during a particularly chaotic gunfight at Ridgewood Farm. All in all, though, you're looking at solid performance for the most part, even during the more intense encounters in Undead Nightmares.

That's about it! Be sure to check out the video above for more in-depth details, and if you happened to miss it, we've also got provided our own verdict on the game below in which we describe Red Dead Redemption as "a straightforward port of 2010's masterpiece with no added bells or whistles for a rather high price tag".