There is a lot of retro goodness to be found in looking back on classic Nintendo coverage, and the above 1980s behind-the-scenes peek at Nintendo's Famicom development has it all.

Recently featured in a report by the Yomiuro Telecasting Corporation News Channel, this classic coverage has it all: a look at the development of the original Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda, holding a phone receiver up to a speaker to share music samples, a young Miyamoto. If you pay close attention, you can even catch a glimpse of some cut Mario sprites — as noted on Twitter by @Area51_zek:

We get a look at some OG Piranha Plants, Sidesteppers, what we can only assume is an early Power Up flower, and even a peek at a squatter Bowser model. There is also a design for three different Mario heights, unlike the finished game's two, and a sketch of a Gleeok in preparation for Link's debut.

The sprites are interesting to check out, but it's everything that is going on around them that we have found to bring us the most joy. The giant phones, the young development team, those swanky Nintendo boiler suits — there's a good helping of retro gold dust to be found in here!

What brought you the biggest smile in the above classic coverage? Let us know in the comments.