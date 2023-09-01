With the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct giving us lots of new information about the game, we've also been hearing about some hands-on reports from those who have managed to play the game at Gamescom — and it's been positive all around.

But one of the best anecdotes to come from those Gamescom 2023 previews comes from an interview Eurogamer had with the game's director Shiro Mouri and Nintendo executive Takashi Tezuka. It turns out that Mouri himself is a Daisy fan, and like many Nintendo fans, is delighted he's been able to include her in the 2D platformer.

Mouri has been aware of the positive reception surrounding Daisy's appearance in the game, and shared his thoughts on why it's a good thing — it will actually help resolve family feuds at his own home!

"This is a personal family anecdote but I have two daughters myself and when they played previous Mario titles, they would always fight over who gets to play Peach. Including Daisy will help resolve fights within my own household, and also I thought that having Daisy would be something that a lot of Mario fans would be happy with!"

Daisy made her debut in Super Mario Land on the Game Boy, but in terms of playable appearances, she's basically been relegated to Mario Party, the sports games, and Mario Kart. It took until Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for her to be a proper playable fighter — the first Echo Fighter — and she is playable in Super Mario Maker 2 and a couple of mobile titles.

So Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the first time Daisy has been properly playable in a mainline Mario game — fantastic news for fans and for Mouri's family, then! We're certainly excited.