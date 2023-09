It looks much more lively and vibrant the the 'New' series. Don't get me wrong, the 'New' series was great and a suitable follow on from Super Mario World, but this looks like it has more Nintendo charm (I'm sure there is some hindsight speaking there after seeing Wonder!). The badges are a great addition. And the new power-ups really scratch my 80's arcade itch. Loved the Bubble Bobble and Bionic Commando abilities.

As for voices. Well, it looks like Nintendo are underplaying the voice acting. To be fair, I didn't find out who Charles Martinet was until years after Mario 64. I mean, the voice was great (and I'm sure I wasn't the only one who initially thought "is that what he really sounds like?") but pretty low down on the pecking order of what I consider makes a great game. So, if Nintendo aren't making a big deal about the new voice, then neither am I. It sounds like Mario to me and that's not trying to take anything away from the man who came up with the voice

2D Mario looks like it is back! Let's hope 2D Sonic is too