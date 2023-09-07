Nintendo has mentioned on a number of occasions in recent years how it wants to go beyond video games and the company's American president Doug Bowser has now reiterated this during an interview with the Washington Post.

Bowser mentioned how Nintendo is currently "evolving into being an entertainment company with gaming as a nucleus of the overall business model". While Nintendo has dabbled in other areas such as love hotels and playing cards throughout its history, its recent push in other areas like theme parks and the movie industry have been significant game changers. It's also teamed up with toy icons like LEGO and released multiple mobile games.

The NoA president went on to mention how Nintendo is ultimately competing for "people's entertainment time" and engagement and exposure to the company's IP is always the main priority when introducing new devices and platforms.

Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa has also mentioned in the past how the aim is to expand beyond the core business of gaming and increase the number of people who have access to Nintendo IP around the world. Mario's creator Shigeru Miyamoto has mentioned in the past how Nintendo would like to expand into a variety of fields with its characters by collaborating with other companies.

The Mario Movie earlier this year is estimated to have pulled in 168 million viewers at the box office, with the film quickly becoming the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time, and going on to become one of the biggest animated movies of all time. Nintendo is also keen on more movies, it seems: