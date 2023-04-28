After being teased earlier on this week, we have now got our first proper look at four new Donkey Kong LEGO adventure playsets which provide another expansion to the LEGO Super Mario collection.

The sets each contain one or two famous members of the Kong family, and have various interactive components to be used with other figures. The upcoming collection consists of Donkey Kong's Tree House Expansion Set (£57.99 / $59.99), Diddy Kong's Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set (£94.99 / $109.99), Dixie Kong's Jungle Jam Expansion Set (£20.99 / $26.99) and a smaller Rambi the Rhino Expansion set (£8.99 / $10.99), all of which will release on 1st August.

You can get a taste of each of these sets in the following announcement tweet from LEGO:

Jump into the wild side with new LEGO Super Mario™ and Donkey Kong™ adventure playsets! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gFsTuJerB5 April 28, 2023

The Tree House expansion (containing Donkey Kong and Cranky Kong figures) is now available to pre-order on the LEGO website. Here's a little more info about the set itself from LEGO:

- Join the DK crew at Donkey Kong’s Tree House (71424) – Kids team up with Donkey Kong™ in the jungle for banana-gifting, conga drum-playing fun with this colorful LEGO® Super Mario™ Expansion Set

- 2 LEGO® Super Mario™ figures from the Donkey Kong™ world: Donkey Kong and Cranky Kong

- Authentic details – Explore the tree house with its buildable TV, radio and secret compartment, nap in the hammock, knock a banana off the palm tree, ‘play’ the conga drums and more

- Friendship play – Ride on Donkey Kong’s back with LEGO® Mario™, LEGO® Luigi™ or LEGO® Peach™ (figures not included), ‘give’ Donkey Kong™ a banana and visit Cranky Kong several times to gain a reward

- Gift for ages 8 and up – This 555-piece set makes a fun birthday or holiday gift for kids who own a LEGO® Super Mario™ Starter Course (71360, 71387 or 71403), which is needed for interactive play

- Rebuild and combine – Measuring over 7.5 in. (19 cm) high, 18 in. (46 cm) wide and 6.5 in. (17 cm) deep in its basic formation, this modular set combines with other LEGO® Super Mario™ toy playsets

- Digital instructions – Download the LEGO® Super Mario™ app for building instructions, inspiration and more. For a list of compatible Android and iOS devices, visit LEGO.com/devicecheck

- Encourage kids’ creativity – Collectible LEGO® Super Mario™ toys are designed for solo or social play, offering coin-collecting fun and limitless creative challenges through expansion and rebuilding

- Premium quality – LEGO® building bricks satisfy rigorous industry quality standards, ensuring that they connect simply and strongly for robust builds

- Safety is a priority – LEGO® components are dropped, heated, crushed, twisted and analyzed to make sure that they comply with stringent global safety standards

As we have seen with previous expansions in the collection, none of these sets includes any of the interactive figures such as Mario, Luigi or Peach, and will need to be combined with one of the starter sets in order to be used like a Mario course.

Are you going bananas for these new sets? Swing down to the comments and let us know.

