Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster recently celebrated a new sales milestone with Square Enix announcing the compilation has now sold three million copies worldwide.

It turns out that at the end of last month, the collection was also updated for both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Each game has apparently had some improvements and bug fixes. Unfortunately, the notes don't go into detail about what has specifically changed, but at the very least each game has been updated.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the official game website:

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series console updates - 28th August 2023

FINAL FANTASY (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

Ver. 1.0.2 [28/08/2023]

・Improvements to the stability of game functions

・Fixes for several bugs

FINAL FANTASY II (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

Ver. 1.0.2 [28/08/2023]

・Improvements to the stability of game functions

・Fixes for several bugs

FINAL FANTASY III (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

Ver. 1.0.2 [28/08/2023]

・Improvements to the stability of game functions

・Fixes for several bugs

FINAL FANTASY IV (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

Ver. 1.0.3 [28/08/2023]

・Adjustments to some events and battle backdrops

・Improvements to the stability of game functions

・Fixes for several bugs

FINAL FANTASY V (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

Ver. 1.0.4 [28/08/2023]

・Improvements to the stability of game functions

・Fixes for several bugs

FINAL FANTASY VI (PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

Ver. 1.0.4 [28/08/2023]

・Improvements to the stability of game functions

・Fix for a bug where the game would sometimes freeze, preventing further progress if the player tried to escape from battle with a specific timing.

・Fixes for several bugs

And in case you missed it, the remaster collection also got updated back in July - although only a few games had fixes and the updates were Switch-specific:

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series console updates - 7th July 2023

FINAL FANTASY V (Nintendo Switch only)

Ver. 1.0.3 [07/07/2023]

Measures have been taken to alleviate an issue where errors sometimes occurred in a specific location after playing the game for long periods etc.

Further fixes to this issue are scheduled soon.

FINAL FANTASY VI (Nintendo Switch only)

Ver. 1.0.3 [07/07/2023]