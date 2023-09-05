Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Square Enix's Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has been a huge success, with the Japanese publisher and developer announcing sales have now hit the three million mark worldwide.

This includes copies sold not only on the Nintendo Switch but also on other platforms including PlayStation 4, Steam as well as mobile devices. Square Enix thanked fans for their support in a brief message via social media:





The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series has now reached 3 million copies sold across PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and mobile!



Thank you so much for your support and for sharing this EXP with us. A victory fanfare awaits!

Unfortunately, Square Enix didn't break down this figure per platform, it's also not mentioned if this includes physical sales as well. As you might recall, hard copies of the remaster were incredibly popular when they initially went on sale, which made them quite difficult to secure in some locations.

Earlier this year in July, Square Enix also revealed the Final Fantasy series had sold more than 180 million copies in its lifetime.