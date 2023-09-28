Epic Games, the creator of Unreal Engine and the ludicrously popular Fortnite, is reportedly laying off 16% of its workforce, which works out at around 900 employees.
The news comes via Bloomberg, with a person familiar with the matter stating that an internal announcement of the job cuts was sent out in a staff memo. In the memo, CEO Tim Sweeney stated “For a while now, we’ve been spending way more money than we earn. I had long been optimistic that we could power through this transition without layoffs, but in retrospect, I see this was unrealistic.”
A total of 870 employees will be affected, and Sweeney states that no more job cuts are being planned beyond this. Around two-thirds of the cuts are said to be within teams that lie outside of Epic's 'core development'.
That said, one of the staff members affected was Ed Fear, director and writer at Mediatonic, who worked on titles such as Murder by Numbers. Mediatonic was founded in 2005 and was acquired by Epic Games in 2021.
To coincide with this news, it's also recently been revealed that the price of Fortnite's V-Bucks will be increasing in October, with Epic stating that the 'adjustments are based on economic factors such as inflation and currency fluctuations'.
Here's how the changes will be reflected going forward:
- 1,000 V-Bucks - $8.99 (currently $7.99)
- 2,800 V-Bucks - $22.99 (currently $19.99)
- 5,000 V-bucks - $36.99 (currently $31.99)
- 13,500 V-bucks- $89.99 (currently $79.99)
Late last year, Epic Games had agreed to pay a total of $540 million over allegations from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over allegations that the company had implemented 'dark patterns' to dupe users into making unintentional purchases.
[source bloomberg.com]
Comments 29
I hope everyone lands on their feet.
What is there left to say? Except: this industry has a big problem with the way businesses are done. Unsustainable.
All the best to the affected.
This is truly horrible and before some idiot says something it dosent matter if you hate Fortnite these people have families to feed
That 540M% could have kept these people on. Shady business dealings hurt the little guys again.
@Stamina_Wheel The gaming industry is completely hit driven, not unlike movies. This is why they like contractors instead of employees. Project is done, contractors roll off. Too many misses or fluctuations and you have to lay off employees to offset. It's one of the reasons I left the gaming industry and don't care to go back.
This has nothing to do with "inflation." This has nothing to do with "economic factors."
This is corporate greed, pure and simple.
Gamers are spending less, because big business CEOs are getting increasingly money hungry and gouging every penny from the grocery store to the gas and petrol pumps.
All the other executive suits at Epic Games know this, and they can't stand the idea of not being able to buy their 5th yacht this year. So, price increases for all, job cuts for many, all in the name of maximizing payouts to the CEO class.
It's ruthless, it's needless, and it's inexcusable.
And these CEOs are going to very soon learn you can't milk a dry cow for long. You can't wring money out from people who have more important things to spend it on than V-bucks.
Tl;Dr - This is not a sustainable business model, and the video game industry is moving towards another 1983 crash.
Just stop supporting Epic Games.
No more fortnite, no more stupid popular stuffs, no more kids misusing the credits card for micro transactions, no more tyranny in gaming business.
@LadyCharlie I don't disagree - but I also wonder how much in lost revenue Sweeney's legal fight with Apple cost them over the last few years, since Fortnite has never returned to the iOS App Store since it began.
Before more people spout off about what is happening. I was in senior Leadership for more than a decade Epic before I left this last January. This has nothing to do with corporate greed or shady business deals. Epic was very charitable to all of it's employees. Their benefits were bar none the best.
What really happened... they grew too fast and brought on lots of people. They started a lot of initiatives that pulled them too thin. Tim Sweeney's email to the company explains a lot. They are providing generous severence packages to all people leaving. I love Epic and they always treated me and my teams great. It is devastating to see realized, but a lot of us internally were feeling this coming a long time ago.
The games industry is in a really brutal time right now from big to little company's. Any speculation like the one above couldn't be further from the truth about Sweeney. You have no clue about what goes on inside. You just have conjured narratives.
I’m getting a little tired of company’s using inflation as an excuse for there greed. Funny enough I think Fortnite also lowered its prices about three years ago, so there literally just reverting that change to this original price Lmao.
Two things:
1. It's really shameful that despite the gaming industry being the most profitable form of media worldwide, programmers have about as much job security as my dad who has worked in the coal mines his whole life and been unemployed on multiple occasions as mining facilities continually get shut down. Unfortunately for my community, coal is a dying industry. Gaming is not, so there's absolutely no excuse for this to be happening.
2. Remember when Epic wanted us to all rally behind them as the little guys in the fight against the big, bad Apple Corporation because they didn't want to pay the fees associated with the app store? Yeah. Never again.
Hopefully this will prove just as detrimental to Epic as the Unity kerfuffle. This deserves to make them lose consumer trust.
@DaftSkunk Costs of doing business. If Epic is looking to make cuts, it should start by slashing a 0 off CEOs yearly payouts, before doing harm to the boots-on-the-ground workers.
@NintendoJunkie If they were so great, why'd you leave?
The bubble is slowly, but surely bursting. The Unity debacle, SEGA/Creative Assembly, Beambog, Crystal Dynamics and Gearbox Publishing...
https://www.gamesindustry.biz/topics/layoffs
@Anti-Matter You do realize that Epic Games own the most popular third-party engine in the world, right?
I bet that many of these are foreign workers under the H1B visa program, which is very common in that industry. Which makes it easy to get rid of that contract staff with little pushback. Which is wrong.
@DaftSkunk
His tactics and attitude are why i will never use Epics Store.
Just disgusting and you can see that the tactic is not going well.
He gives away games to bind people on the Store and pays Devs/Publishers for exclusive releases, but those are mostly games that have some potential to fail.
And i wish they would change the way their engine is compiling shaders (on the fly), as it just leads to stuttering games.
Sad to hear people are losing their livelihoods, but given their resumes, I'm sure they will land somewhere - there's always a need for talent.
Selfishly, I'm rather more bothered about Bandcamp which I love and the company recently bought. Do. Not. Mess. With. Bandcamp.
Update:
Internal email from Tim Sweeney via Jason Schreier
https://twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1707419838774116615
@Not_Soos @Not_Soos That is a great question. I left because:
1. My kids were getting older and I wanted to spend more time with them.
2. I lost my mom to cancer and went through a pretty dark time, Epic was very supportive in that time, but I reviewed a lot of what I valued in life then.
3. I wanted to do something besides Fortnite, and their vision of the metaverse. As an artist I wanted to explore new places.
@NintendoJunkie Thank you for your candid response. Very sorry to hear about your mom. Much love. ❤️
@LadyCharlie I just want to clarify something. I understand that a lot of companies do what you are talking about. But that is not Epic. They got rid of past board members, because those board members wanted to take larger portions of bonus pools (50% and divvy them amongst the board). I will not name names but they were jerks.
Tim Sweeney on several occasions went to the mat with the board saying that all profits needed to be split evenly between the devs. He was only talked down because the rest of the board said that they needed to keep money in the bank for a rainy day. Tim consistently gave as much bonus money and stock options that he could without compromising the security of the company (and by extension everyone's jobs).
In the games industry there are a lot of jerks, misogynists, shady people, greedy shysters and everyone else you sense there are. That was not my experience at Epic. To my surprise any time a bad actor would show up in management, they had only a little amount of time before they were escorted out of the company.
Tim is a lot of things, like all humans, he is multifaceted and complicated. But he is not Mr. Burns, or any caricature of devious tycoons.
Nintendo are the best, they hired a few people for life, rather than a lot of people and fired them a couple of years later.
@NintendoJunkie I'm glad you, personally, got fair treatment at the time of your employ.
There is also nothing anyone can ever say to me that will ever make me empathize with any members of the CEO class, under any circumstance. My hardline stance is exactly that.
Virtual outfits just got a bit more expensive. Sad that we will never see a virtual charity shop where you can buy other people's cast offs for a discount and help benefit good causes.
I feel sorry for the bigwigs at Epic. Living off ramen for the last few months due to them not making any money. Back to the caviar now though.
@NintendoJunkie you're not doing reactionary vitriol right!
(Thanks for your insights though. These things are always more complex than they may appear!)
Epic has been trying tooth and nail to take Steam’s smoke and while they do have the backing of major third parties, clearly the cost was too severe.
From the Bloomberg article, "Employees who were affected by the job cuts will receive six months of severance and health insurance, as well as accelerated stock vesting."
If a company that is just making video games lays off 870 people and that is only 16% of the company then that company probably had too many employees. According to wiki Epic had only 200 employees total when Tencent bought 40% in 2012 about 10 years ago. So they went from 200 to about 5,000 in 10 years just making video games? Seems too big too fast to me. I wonder how many of the people being laid off were making the storefront and now that it’s up and running they no longer need them?
Anyway greed, capitalism yadda yadda the class war is over and we lost.😞
