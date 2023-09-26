Earlier this year in June, developer Aspyr announced it would no longer be releasing "The Sith Lords" DLC for the Nintendo Switch version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II. Instead of refunds, it offered a free Star Wars game.

In response to this, a group of Star Wars loving Switch fans in the US have banded together to launch a class action lawsuit against Aspyr and the game's publisher Saber Interactive. The case 'Malachi Mickelonis v. Aspyr Media, Inc. et al' was filed in July - requesting a jury trial, with the defendants required to respond by 4th October.

Here's a summary (via The Gamer), claiming the restored content was advertised to sell the game and arguing how there's a legal obligation to provide a refund:

"In 2022, Defendants [Aspyr and Saber] advertised KOTOR to users of the video console Nintendo Switch as having never-before released 'Restored Content DLC... Plaintiff and numerous other consumers were excited about the new content that Defendants claimed was 'coming soon.' In fact, KOTOR sat at the top of Nintendo’s e-Shop rankings..."Plaintiff felt completely duped...Plaintiff did not even play KOTOR after purchasing it, instead choosing to wait until the Restored Content DLC was released... Defendants did not provide the Restored Content DLC, but refuses to give consumers a refund for their purchase of KOTOR."

Although Aspyr didn't offer refunds, the free complimentary video game key allowed users to redeem a copy of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II on the PC digital platform Steam. Other Star Wars games on offer included a code for the first Knights of the Old Republic on the Nintendo Switch and titles like Jedi Knight and Jedi Knight II.

Aspyr is the same developer behind the recently announced collection Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, which will be launching on the Switch in February next year.