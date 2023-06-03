Remember the restored content DLC update planned for Star Wars Knight of the Old Republic II? Well, it's no longer coming.

In an update from the developer Aspyr on social media, the team has announced "The Sith Lords" DLC will "not be moving forward":

We'd like to thank the KOTOR community for their immense passion and support for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series. That passion allowed us to bring this timeless series to the Nintendo Switch, and we are forever grateful.

Sadly, today we are announcing that the Restored Content DLC for the Nintendo Switch version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords will not be moving forward for release.

We'd like to thank everyone for their continued support by providing a complimentary video game key to players that purchased Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords on Nintendo Switch before this announcement.

Here's the list of games on offer if you're eligible. To receive this key, you'll need to visit support.aspyr.com and submit a request with your Nintendo Switch proof of purchase attached.

- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords on Steam

- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic on Nintendo Switch

- Star Wars The Force Unleashed on Nintendo Switch

- Star Wars: Republic Commando on Nintendo Switch

- Star Wars Episode I Racer on Nintendo Switch

- Star Wars: Jedi Knight Jedi Academy on Nintendo Switch

- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II Jedi Outcast on Nintendo Switch

When this free post-launch content was originally announced, it was going to include new dialogue and interactions, a bonus mission starring HK-47, and a new revamped ending. You can find out more about what was planned in our previous story.

How do you feel about this DLC cancellation on Switch? Comment below.