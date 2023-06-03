Remember the restored content DLC update planned for Star Wars Knight of the Old Republic II? Well, it's no longer coming.
In an update from the developer Aspyr on social media, the team has announced "The Sith Lords" DLC will "not be moving forward":
We'd like to thank the KOTOR community for their immense passion and support for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series. That passion allowed us to bring this timeless series to the Nintendo Switch, and we are forever grateful.
Sadly, today we are announcing that the Restored Content DLC for the Nintendo Switch version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords will not be moving forward for release.
We'd like to thank everyone for their continued support by providing a complimentary video game key to players that purchased Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords on Nintendo Switch before this announcement.
Here's the list of games on offer if you're eligible. To receive this key, you'll need to visit support.aspyr.com and submit a request with your Nintendo Switch proof of purchase attached.
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords on Steam
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic on Nintendo Switch
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed on Nintendo Switch
- Star Wars: Republic Commando on Nintendo Switch
- Star Wars Episode I Racer on Nintendo Switch
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight Jedi Academy on Nintendo Switch
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II Jedi Outcast on Nintendo Switch
When this free post-launch content was originally announced, it was going to include new dialogue and interactions, a bonus mission starring HK-47, and a new revamped ending. You can find out more about what was planned in our previous story.
How do you feel about this DLC cancellation on Switch? Comment below.
Comments (24)
So, is the DLC available for other versions of the game? Or has the DLC been canned for all platforms?
@Deltarogue Word has it that it was cancelled across all platforms.
@Deltarogue Steam Workshop has it.
@Daimando Well that kinda sucks
Are they going to tell us WHY?
@Jeyl Good to know my man, thanks for the heads up!
RiP KOTOR I guess.
@Deltarogue - So far only accessible one is PC mods. Steam WS among others.
And they still have not patched the dialog issue the last I checked on PC.
welp, I ain't getting this then.
So... if you already purchased all the other SW games, you're just screwed then?
Annnnd that is precisely why I didn't pick that up. It basically completes the game.
What in the actual heck is going on at Aspyr? Cancelling this alongside woes of the KOTOR remake isn’t a good look.
Welp, never buying anything from them again.
It's the guys that made such a crap job at KOTOR Remake that Sony shelved it. Now we will have to wait till 2026 from Embracer guys for it....
So they finally hired someone to do their communications. About time.
There's DLC for a port of a game? I thought this was a straight port of the Xbox version? You know a version that was suppose to be complete.
Why not automatically send a key to all people who bought the switch version in the eshop? I wasted money and time buying this ***** because these ***** promised it would come and I was stupid enough to trust them. I will never buy anything from them again, they can go ***** themselves.
I hate it when they do this, I’m sure there are reasons but that just means that you get messed over buying it a switch. Anyone buying this game thinking they would get to play dlc? To bad, buy it on another device.
Really disappointing. It would have been a lot less disappointing if they didn't wait so long to cancel.
Good thing I didn't buy one of those games, the force unleashed. I love Sam Witwer almost as much as he hates Kenobi.
@Serpenterror It is a complete port; the DLC was meant to restore the content that was cut from all previous versions of the game due to time constraints.
@Zulzar It seems there were legal issues with LucasArts they were not able to resolve. It appears it was out of their control.
That being said, announcing it before they had they issues sorted out and using it promote the game was well within their control.
Noticed they removed the mention of the dlc a few weeks ago, was just hoping it was delayed.
One mission and a new ending? Not a big deal. I can just watch the ending on YouTube.
Ok I’ll stick with the mods I’ve been using for the last 10 years.
