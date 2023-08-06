Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Developer SloClap has announced its martial arts-inspired brawler Sifu will be getting its "final title update" later this year.

Unfortunately, Switch owners will have to wait just a little bit longer:

Sifu game: "The Switch version is set to release later! We'll let you know as soon as we have an ETA"

When it arrives, this update will add six dynamic Arenas, 75 thrilling challenges, film-inspired outfits, and an array of modifiers and cheats to add some variety.

"Brace yourself for encounters with zombie-like enemies, doppelgangers, and interactive environments that will test your reflexes and strategic prowess like never before."

