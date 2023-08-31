Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In case you missed it, here's your reminder that the Rayman DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is now officially live.

This latest update bumps the game up to 'Version 1.4.2225842' and includes not only the new DLC content but also a bunch of general updates addressing some issues to improve the overall experience. Here's the rundown, courtesy of Perfectly-Nintendo:

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC 3: Rayman in the Phantom Show - 29th August 2023

Support for additional content

Adds support for the third set of additional content from the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass (Rayman in the Phantom Show)

General

Several issues were fixed and various adjustments were made to improve the gameplay experience.

If you do plan on playing this DLC, according to the game's creative director there's a "secret hidden message" that can be unlocked when you 100% this new content. It seems like it might have something to do with Rayman...