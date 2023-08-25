Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ahead of the launch of the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - Rayman in the Phantom Show DLC next week, the game's creative director Davide Soliani has shared a rather interesting message with the game's fanbase.

He starts out talking about how Rayman was the first game he worked on at Ubisoft when he joined in 1999 and goes on to ask for fan support, as he's on a mission to "bring Rayman back to the glory he deserves".

And if that wasn't already enough, there'll apparently be a "secret hidden message" that's unlocked when you 100% the latest DLC. Unsurprisingly, this notice from the creative director has already led to some speculation online, so if it does end up being anything significant, we'll let you know.

"I hope that the community and all Rayman players support us as much as possible because I'm on a mission: my mission is to be able to bring Rayman back to the glory he deserves... Among other things, in the DLC there is a secret hidden message that players who will 100% complete the DLC can read! So I hope for your support and I hope you like it!"

You can see Soliani's message in full in the post below: