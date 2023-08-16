Bandai Namco has shown strong support for the Switch and multiple other platforms this generation, and it's set to continue this in the second half of 2023.

In its latest financial report, it's mentioned how it plans to release a number of "major titles" in this half of the year. One game, in particular, referenced is Naruto X Boruto but it's also got games like Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster, Armored Core and Tekken 8 arriving in the near future.

Another project it teased earlier this year was the revival of its Dragon Ball Budoki Tenkaichi series, with a new game currently in the "early stages of development". There are potentially more announcements just around the corner as well, with a number of game shows coming up.

Apart from this, Bandai Namco's latest financial update reveals how "mainstay titles like One Piece and Dragon Ball continue to perform well" - with steady sales of these franchises over the past few years in both Japan and overseas markets.