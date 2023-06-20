Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

At Nintendo's previous Direct in February, Bandai Namco revealed it would be releasing Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster at some point later this year on the Switch.

Now, in an update, it's been confirmed this two-in-one collection will launch on 14th September 2023. As part of this announcement, Bandai Namco has released a new trailer. As we previously noted, this game is based on Monolith Soft's (Xenoblade series) earlier work.

It contains Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and its prequel Baten Kaitos Origins (known as Baten Kaitos II: Beginning of the Wings and the Heir of the Gods in Japan). Here's a bit about what else you can expect:

Players will have the opportunity to discover or rediscover the emotional journeys of the Baten Kaitos series, which features distinct card-based RPG systems that allow for split-second decisions that edges participants closer to victory. Players will take the role of a Guardian Spirit and guide each game’s protagonist and their companions through their journey.