If you've been wondering what's next for the Dragon Ball fighting series now that FighterZ is winding down - here it is! At the recent 'Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023' event, Bandai Namco teased a new Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi game.

In the trailer, you can see Goku is in his Super Saiyan Blue form, which means there could be a lot of content in there related to the Dragon Ball Super series. After the teaser was shown, a bit more information was provided by the host - revealing this new title was still in the "early stages of development". No platforms have been announced at this point in time.

"Wow, a whole new game! Dragon Ball games have been more popular than ever right now and you guys already know this... Budokai Tenkaichi... there hasn't been a new installment for 10 years, but the series is set to return... So the game is still in the early stages of development, but the team made this video especially for you guys at Battle Hour. So I know there's a lot of excitement in this room right now, but stay tuned for more information."

You can watch the full reveal play out at the 4:41:00 mark (including the crowd reactions) in the video below:

The Budokai Tenkaichi games started out life in 2005 on the PlayStation with Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi. It was followed by Budokai Tenkaichi 2 in 2006 and Budokai Tenkaichi 3 in 2007, which were both released on the Nintendo Wii.

