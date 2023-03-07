If you've been wondering what's next for the Dragon Ball fighting series now that FighterZ is winding down - here it is! At the recent 'Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023' event, Bandai Namco teased a new Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi game.
In the trailer, you can see Goku is in his Super Saiyan Blue form, which means there could be a lot of content in there related to the Dragon Ball Super series. After the teaser was shown, a bit more information was provided by the host - revealing this new title was still in the "early stages of development". No platforms have been announced at this point in time.
"Wow, a whole new game! Dragon Ball games have been more popular than ever right now and you guys already know this... Budokai Tenkaichi... there hasn't been a new installment for 10 years, but the series is set to return... So the game is still in the early stages of development, but the team made this video especially for you guys at Battle Hour. So I know there's a lot of excitement in this room right now, but stay tuned for more information."
You can watch the full reveal play out at the 4:41:00 mark (including the crowd reactions) in the video below:
The Budokai Tenkaichi games started out life in 2005 on the PlayStation with Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi. It was followed by Budokai Tenkaichi 2 in 2006 and Budokai Tenkaichi 3 in 2007, which were both released on the Nintendo Wii.
Are you excited about a new entry in this legendary fighting series? Comment below.
Not an anime or dragon ball guy myself, but I know people have been waiting an absurd amount of time for this series to return. It’s been a long time coming, have fun Dragon Ball Fans!
@TheBigBlue Personally I haven't. By time 3 came around the series was starting to enter the realm of boredom. That, and the various takes on the formula with spin-off games wasn't not very good.
I'll be skipping it because I'm pretty much done reliving the Z saga for the 10000th time. That and I'm not a fan of Super so I don't wanna relive that either.
One day maybe if there is a game that doesn't follow the same story and instead something entirely new I'd be up for it. Heck, I'd actually play a game set in an entirely new timeline with new main characters.
Wake up and Hype news
No developer announced, no platform announced. Please god… don’t let it be a mobile gotcha game… please…
Knew about it last night. YESSSS!! I played the hell out of Budokai Tenkaichi 3 and still do. This is god's send.
Namco when lasted about their DLC plans: “And this... is to go... EVEN. FURTHER. BEYOND!”
Best DB games series for me. Have been waiting an eternity for this one to come back. I am only afraid of one thing... Am I going to break my Dualsenses or My Joy cons playing this? Hope it supports my old unbreakable GameCube controllers
I haven’t even played the first 3, it I want to! So this news was so cool to wake up too! Forget Xenoverse 3, this is way more hype! It would be so cool if the retold everything up to the TOP arc, but that’s way to much, but still, imaging how cool that would be! I’m so hyped and happy for this!
I always wondered why this wasn't continued. It was pretty fun. Couldn't get into Xenoverse or Fighterz though. Not a dbz fan but I know someone who will be glad to see this return.
