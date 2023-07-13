Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Final Fantasy franchise turns 35 this year and to celebrate, veteran developers of the series have gathered together to discuss their own personal history with its development.

Interviewees include the 'Father of Final Fantasy', Hironobu Sakaguchi, Art Director Kazuo Shibuya, and Brand Manager Yoshinori Kitase. The video delves deep into the history of the franchise itself along with significant focus on Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III for the Famicom/NES.

The second part of the interview, to be released at a later date, will take a closer look at the next three mainline entries: Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI. All six games have recently been included in the Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster collection for the Switch.

At 30 minutes in length, there's a lot to dive into here, including the original of the 'Final Fantasy' name, how each developer got into the games industry, and which other franchises influenced Final Fantasy. It's definitely worth a watch, so settle in folks.