Now that Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster is out on Switch, it means that 11 of the 15 (soon to be 16) mainline games are now available on Nintendo's hybrid console, some of them in multiple forms. That's mad.

Given the sheer breadth of the franchise's history since the release of the first game back in 1987, we imagine there are quite a few jumping-off points for fans. After all, the beauty of Final Fantasy is that, beyond a few choice recurrences here and there, each mainline game is its own beast; a contained story that requires little to no knowledge of the other games.

With that in mind, we'd love to know where you started with Final Fantasy. Have you been there since the beginning? Did you start with Final Fantasy VI? How about VII? Or have you been putting it off until the launch of the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5? There are so many options; it's going to be fascinating to see your Final Fantasy origin story.

As for us? Well, we asked around the office and the results are pleasingly varied. "I started with IV on DS," said editor Gavin. "Not sure I actually finished it, to be honest. Don't put that bit in, though." Sorry, Gavin. On the other hand, Alana says she's played "all of the mainline games at this point (except XI), but my first was Final Fantasy IX on the PlayStation. Don't worry, it wasn't too long before I played a Nintendo-based FF - that was the original thanks to the GBA remake". And finally, "I started out with a rather obvious one: Final Fantasy VII," says Ollie. "I needed a lot of help from my brother, because my exposure to JRPGs was severely limited at the time".

Something to keep in mind with this one: we've only included each game once in the below poll to avoid any unnecessary confusion. So for example, if you started with the DS remake of Final Fantasy IV, just choose 'Final Fantasy IV' from the poll and perhaps leave a comment with your platform of choice. We've included a wide range of titles here, but there are most certainly a few missing. So for example, if your first game was randomly Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo Tales, then simply choose 'Other (Comment!)' and let us know!

With all of that out of the way, let's get cracking!