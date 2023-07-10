Square Enix's mammoth RPG franchise and its defining IP, Final Fantasy, has topped 180 million unit sales. In March 2022, the company reported that the franchise sat at a very cool 173 million, meaning 7 million more games have been shifted in the past year or so.

Spotted by our sister site Push Square, this milestone announcement came earlier today from a bit of an unusual source — Kageki Hankyu — alongside the announcement of an all-female Musical Theatre production of Final Fantasy XVI, the newest mainline instalment in the storied series (which is currently a PS5 exclusive).

While Final Fantasy XVI has managed to shift 3 million units in its first few days (and that number has grown since then), a good chunk of those numbers likely come from the console release of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series. The faithful remasters of the first six Final Fantasy games — both the NES and SNES trilogies — have sold, in total, over 2 million units (this figure includes the Steam versions, which launched back in 2021/22).

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion and Theatrhythm Final Bar Line both dropped on Switch during this period, with both titles available on the Switch. So it's been a solid year for the premier RPG franchise — even if not all of it has been on Switch.