Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 766k

Masahiro Sakurai's latest YouTube video has us looking at our measly game collections in shame as the legendary designer has given a full rundown of his storage solutions for just about every cartridge/disk size that you can think of.

It should come as no surprise that this is a man with a beefy games collection (even if he has said that he prefers to buy digitally these days) and the latest video gives a full tour of how all of those purchases can fit into one house. The answer: with careful planning.

You've got to watch the full video above to understand the true scale of Sakurai's collection, but rest assured, we're well and truly envious of all of the boxes, folders, drawers and wallets on display.

All of this is capped off with a closer look (heck, it's nothing short of a 'tour') of Sakurai's "pièce de résistance" of his game storage: an eight-shelf custom-built cabinet to keep all of his most-used consoles tethered to the TV. It's something that we have seen before in photos on Twitter — and yes, the Switch dock on its side still has us on edge — but this closer look gives the full picture. And what a picture it is!

Now, if you'll excuse us, we're off to look pitifully at our shoebox of DS games and Game Boy cartridges...