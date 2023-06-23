Here at Nintendo Life, you will regularly catch us getting envious of region-exclusive game merchandise, and such envy has hit us today as we got a first look at the range of Pikmin 4 homewares that will soon be coming to FamilyMart stores in Japan as well as the Nintendo stores in Tokyo and Osaka.

Shared via a blog post on the official Nintendo Japan site, the collection will be released in three waves over the next month beginning on 4th July. There are a lot of awesome-looking products available from notebooks to handbags, and we thought that we would share some snaps of our favourites with you below so that we can be united in our envy.

It does look like these are only going to be available in Japan for the time being, so if you find yourself over there, lucky you, if not, let's see what we're missing out on:

And we couldn't look at the collection without highlighting the Pikmin ice cube mould (originally brought to our attention by @haylsho on Twitter). Just feast your eyes on this bad boy and imagine plopping one of them into a cool beverage on summer's day...

The mould will put you back 3,949 yen (around £22 / $27) and won't hit the FamilyMart shelves until 18th July. Combined with a flight to Japan, this seems like a rather expensive way to cool down our drinks, but we can dream.

Be sure to check out the full collection from Nintendo Japan for a look at a couple more products and all the prices.

What is your favourite item from the Pikmin 4 range? Do you share our envy? Let us know in the comments.