Ahead of the launch of Pikmin 4 later this month, Nintendo has announced a new themed event for its online battle royale game Tetris 99.

The "Pikmin 4 Edition" Maximus Cup will begin this Friday on 7th July and runs until 10th July. During this period players can earn 100 points to unlock a new theme featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by the fourth outing.

@Tetris_Official pic.twitter.com/Kf0JJORkO3 The #Tetris99 34th MAXIMUS CUP event will run from 7/7 at 12am PT – 7/10 at 11:59pm PT! Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by #Pikmin4 July 4, 2023

If you're looking for some other Pikmin 4 fun, Nintendo last week released a playable demo. You can even carry over your save file to the full game to continue the fun, when the game launches on 21st July.