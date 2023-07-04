Pikmin 4 x Tetris 99
Image: Nintendo

Ahead of the launch of Pikmin 4 later this month, Nintendo has announced a new themed event for its online battle royale game Tetris 99.

The "Pikmin 4 Edition" Maximus Cup will begin this Friday on 7th July and runs until 10th July. During this period players can earn 100 points to unlock a new theme featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by the fourth outing.

If you're looking for some other Pikmin 4 fun, Nintendo last week released a playable demo. You can even carry over your save file to the full game to continue the fun, when the game launches on 21st July.

