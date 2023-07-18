Back in April, Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone reconfirmed his lifestyle-farming simulation Stardew Valley would be getting a Version 1.6 update.

While the focus is "mostly" related to changes for modders, there is some new game content. Now, in a new update on social media, he's shared a bit about what to expect from this build of the game.

According to Barone, there'll be "new festival, new items, more dialogues and secrets". He also teases more surprises to come! It follows a teaser in June of an "iridium scythe".

coming in Stardew Valley 1.6...

-new festival

-new items

-more dialogues

-secrets

-??? — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) July 17, 2023

Barone's commitment to this new version of Stardew Valley has resulted in him taking a temporary break from his new project Haunted Chocolatier to get it done.

Stardew Valley's previous major update (Version 1.5) launched in February 2021 - it added new game options including the "Beach Farm", advanced customisation options for playthroughs, split-screen local co-op and more.