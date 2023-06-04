We've known for some time now that there's a Stardew Valley Version 1.6 on the way, and it seems the creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has now teased some new information about it.

In an update on social media, the indie game developer simply shared a message mentioning "iridium scythe" - and it's sent many fans into a frenzy. This is currently the only tool in the game that can't be upgraded to the highest tier.

iridium scythe — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) May 31, 2023

If this is what fans suspect, it's exciting news to finally be able to have a full set of purple items. Presumably, it would drop alongside the big 1.6 update, although it's unclear when exactly this next major update will arrive.

Barone has also taken time off from his new game the Haunted Chocolatier to develop this new patch for Stardew.