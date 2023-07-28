Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Legendary developer Masahiro Sakurai continues to pump out videos for his YouTube channel, Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games, in which he imparts invaluable advice and anecdotes on game development.

In his latest video, he goes into how his development team was built for the 2008 Wii title, Super Smash Bros. Brawl, the sequel to the insanely popular Gamecube iteration, Super Smash Bros. Melee.

The story is a familiar one for Nintendo fanatics in which Sakurai found out about Nintendo's intention to launch a Smash game for the Wii at an E3 press conference. Nintendo had decided to announce the game before commencing development in order to align with its plans for the Wii's online functionality.

As such, Sakurai was unsure whether Nintendo would want him to be involved until he met with President Satoru Iwata after the E3 presentation. Once Iwata had requested Sakurai's involvement, Sakurai had to consider his current commitments at the time and could not immediately agree to Iwata's request.

At the end of the video, Sakurai states that while it's likely inevitable that a new Super Smash Bros. game will commence development in the future, he's currently unsure what direction Nintendo will decide to take the series, stressing that he can't imagine new titles without his own involvement:

"The question now is what happens next time? I mean whatever comes after Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. One option would be to separate the series from its original creator, but for now at least, I can't imagine a Smash Bros. title without me. You might think that's a natural stance for someone in my role, but I say so speaking objectively. "I feel the same way President Iwata did when we formed the team for Smash Bros. Brawl. At present, we don't have someone who can simply take the reins. Smash Bros. is a massive, important title for Nintendo, so it's fair to assume there will be another one at some point, but it's going to take some work to figure out exactly how to make that happen. For my part, I'd like to keep working with Nintendo however I'm able."

There's a short clarification in the video that states Sakurai's opinion on the matter is valid at the time of release, so of course it's always possible that he may change his mind in the future. For now, however, it looks like Sakurai is at least open to returning to the franchise should Nintendo decide to make a new one.