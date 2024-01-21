6. Smash Wii U- It’s graphically superior, but the home console version falls short in my eyes. It has a severe lack of modes. While its Stage Builder mode introduces drawing instead of the blocks in Brawl’s mode, it’s a dismal Stage Builder that only allows bland colors and patterns that make the character or location represented look subpar. The real thing Smash Wii U has going for it is its large Event Mode. Otherwise, Smash Wii U is just a pretty alternative to the 3DS version for me.

5. Smash 3DS- I actually like the 3DS version of Smash 4 more. First of all, it has Smash Run, a brilliant mode that involves the fighters taking on enemies from many games while running around a sprawling map to get things to boost their abilities. There’s much more single-player content and much better ones at that. Unless someone cares deeply for the multiplayer, Smash 3DS is definitely the best of Smash 4 in my book, but still falls short of previous games.

4. Smash 64- It may seem absurd that I like the little, old Smash 64 more than Smash 4. It might be due to nostalgia, but there’s no denying that Smash 64 has a certain whimsical charm to it that’s fun. It’s simple, it’s hardly competitive due to wonky physics, and while very light on content considering it’s the first game, there’s just something light-hearted about it that gets to me.

3. Melee- The installment that hard-nosed e-sporters would say is the best by default, Melee is certainly a good game. However, for someone who isn’t into the competitive scene, it’s just good in my book. The best thing is that it introduces more characters that should be obvious inclusions like Peach and Bowser. The stages are very good and the Adventure Mode is okay despite being short and straightforward. Event Mode is a good challenge.

2. Brawl- The installment that those same hard-nosed e-sporters would turn up their noses at in disgust, but whatever. Brawl’s bigger focus on casual play is exactly what I like about it, but there’s much more. Good character choices, good stages, good music, and lots of trophies and stickers to collect. Oh, and there’s The Subspace Emissary, an ambitious Adventure Mode with cutscenes.

1. Ultimate- No contest. For an installment that sadly does away with collectible trophies and contains a less ambitious Adventure Mode in World of Light that’s still a good mode, Ultimate is the best proof that bigger is better. From Mario to Sora and from Battlefield to Hollow Bastion, the absolutely humongous number of characters and stages never fails to impress, and that’s not all. Ultimate also has the greatest Stage Builder in the series that not only allows drawing but better colors, tools, and objects for the player’s imagination to run wild, making and downloading so that there could be 99 MORE stages to play! The Spirits system works surprisingly well. There’s over a thousand music tracks to listen to. I could go on, but it’s clear. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is truly Ultimate, and as the Japanese version says, Special.