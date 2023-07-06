Nintendo's latest game release Everybody 1-2-Switch! has been out for almost a week now, and if you're still on the fence about this Joy-Con and mobile app party game, here's a round up of some of the critic reviews so far.
Starting off with our own here on Nintendo Life, we said it was a perfectly serviceable party game but didn't think it got close to what Nintendo has achieved in the past with this genre.
Nintendo Life (6/10)
"Everybody 1-2-Switch! is a perfectly serviceable party game when playing through one of the minigames that offers something new, but those moments are few and far between. The rest of the games are not by any means bad, but they fail to stand out on the already-loaded table of Nintendo party titles."