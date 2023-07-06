Everybody 1-2-Switch!
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo's latest game release Everybody 1-2-Switch! has been out for almost a week now, and if you're still on the fence about this Joy-Con and mobile app party game, here's a round up of some of the critic reviews so far.

Starting off with our own here on Nintendo Life, we said it was a perfectly serviceable party game but didn't think it got close to what Nintendo has achieved in the past with this genre.

Nintendo Life (6/10)

"Everybody 1-2-Switch! is a perfectly serviceable party game when playing through one of the minigames that offers something new, but those moments are few and far between. The rest of the games are not by any means bad, but they fail to stand out on the already-loaded table of Nintendo party titles."

And now, here's what some other websites had to say:

IGN (4/10)

"Everybody 1-2-Switch is a tedious and surprisingly small catalog of unoriginal and mostly poorly designed minigames that’s guaranteed to bring any party grinding to a halt."

Digital Trends (2.5/5)

“Everybody 1-2-Switch! is a perfectly enjoyable minigame collection dragged down by what feel like obvious oversights.”

Gamespew (8/10)

"Whether you’re simply going head-to-head with a loved one or gathering the whole family together, the minigames here are bound to have you laughing and guffawing your way through them. The variety is excellent, and even the ‘worst’ games in the collection are so silly that you’ll be grinning from ear to ear."

Nintenderos (7/10)

"Everybody 1-2-Switch! is not trying to fool anyone: it is a small evolution of its predecessor, adding more games to play with all sorts of people, regardless of their previous experience with video games. Something like a Nintendo-style Jackbox Party, but with more games, although also way simpler."

Have you tried out Everybody 1-2-Switch yet? What are your own thoughts so far? Comment below.