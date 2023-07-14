Pikmin 4 is just a few weeks away, and if you happen to have preordered a digital copy of the game from the Switch eShop, you can now preload it. The game download should already be underway unless you need to free up some space on your system or have certain other settings disabled.

While the demo was only around 4.8 GB in size, the full digital version will require 10.4 GB of free space to fit on your home menu. Keep in mind, there will also be future updates for the game as well. And if you haven't already pre-ordered you can always head on over to the eShop now to claim a copy.

This game is also available with Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers in select regions, so you can buy Pikmin 4 and one other game for slightly less. And if you're wondering how to fill time between now and next Friday's launch on 21st July, you can check out the demo (where your save progress carries over to the full game).

You can also check out our Nintendo Life pre-order guide if you're looking to secure a hard copy of the game: