Remember that slightly strange Pokémon Presents showcase earlier this year where we got such memorable announcements as *checks notes* the Pokémon GO Plus + and, uhhh... a premium collection of the original 151 cards? You might remember it as the one where we finally heard that Pokémon Sleep was a real thing and would be coming our way this year. Well, after the ensuing four months of relative silence on the matter, The Pokémon Company has today shared more details about the upcoming sleep tracker app.

Revealed in the above video titled "How To Play Pokémon Sleep" (spoiler: you go to sleep), we got a better look at what the lifestyle app is all about, showcasing some of its features and explaining your main objectives by taking part. What's more, Serebii.net has reported that the app is scheduled for release in late July, so there's not long to go now before you can finally... sleep..?

So, what have we actually learnt from this new trailer? The aim of the game is to fill out your 'Sleep Style Dex' by letting the app track your sleep so that it can tell you what "style" you napped in that night. Each way that you sleep corresponds to a select Pokémon's style — sleep in that style, and check the Pokémon off your Sleep Style Dex. Simple.





📱 Android users: pre-register now on Google Play to get notified when the app goes live 🎉

📱 iOS users: stay tuned for more updates!!



July 6, 2023

By day, you will find a Snorlax on your screen which you can feed to build up its strength. Combine a strong Snorlax with a good night's sleep and you stand a higher chance of attracting more Pokémon from the Sleep Style Dex, ready to be checked off in the morning.

Outside of this main objective (oh God, is there going to be a Pokémon Sleep speedrun time?), the app operates like many other sleep trackers — measuring when you nod off and wake up, how much you moved in your sleep and even recording any sounds that you might have made while you were off in the land of nod.

Finally, the video states that in order for the app to work, you have to have your phone plugged in and placed face down on your pillow or in the bed with you — not the comfiest way to sleep in our opinion, but each to their own...

We will be keeping an eye out over the coming days for news of a more specific release date in the latter half of this month. We guess we'll have to figure out this whole sleeping business by ourselves until then.