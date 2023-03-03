Pokémon Weather

Unfortunately, something like this is probably the most realistic option for another Pokémon-themed lifestyle app. Unashamedly pointless, like the best of 'em.

It's just the weather. That's it. Only this time, cute pictures of weather-themed 'mon would appear on your lock screen to let you know the daily forecast (Pikachu in thunder, Altaria for cloud, Solrock in the sun — you get the idea).

Maybe there would be a fun little feature where you could see the weather in, let's say, Kanto for this week. You'd have to pay extra for that privilege, of course, but who would turn down the chance to have such a useful tool??

Pokémon Finance

With bills as clearly defined as 'electricity' and 'water,' we're kind of amazed that TPC hasn't tried to come up with some kind of money-planning app.

We mean, come on, what could be more indicative of a cost of living crisis than a small animation of a sweating Pikachu appearing on your screen whenever you get your monthly billing information?

Ok sure, so it might "get in the way" of an otherwise "extremely important task," but hey, at least it would give an opportunity to use menu headings like Save Your Pika-Pennies as a signifying Chest Form Gimmighoul slowly empties in the corner.

Pokémon Speak

With language learning apps like Duolingo out there, it's surely only a matter of time before we can start to learn made-up tongues like those spoken by Pokémon.

You would be able to take on courses of varying lengths that would run you through all of the required vocab from "Pika" to, uh, "Pika-Pika".

Yeah, some of these might be easier to master than those on Duolingo, but at least you'll be able to visit Hoenn and feel like one of the locals.

Pokémon Relax

Pokémon Sleep is all about getting a good night's rest, so what about an app to help you decompress after a stressful day? Think of popular apps like Headspace or Calm, but with the Pokémon anime theme played softly on the harp in the background. Mmmm, I know it's my destinyyy...

A series of meditation sessions probably centred around an image of Charmander sitting calmly on a cushion actually sounds pretty nice to us. In fact, it sounds a lot like the ASMR videos The Pokémon Company puts out on occasion (see below).

There could even be a number of manifestation programmes recorded by the dulcet tones of, we don't know, Stephen Fry, repeating positive affirmations such as "I am the very best" and "I will catch 'em all".

Will any of the above ever see the light of day? We wouldn't bet against it. Which lifestyle app would like to see get the Pokémon treatment? Let us know in the comments.

