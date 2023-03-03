In the magazine business, the Back Page is where you'd find all the weird goofs that we couldn't fit in anywhere else. Some may call it "filler"; we prefer "a whole page to make terrible jokes that are tangentially related to the content of the mag".We don't have pages on the internet, but we still love terrible jokes — so welcome to our semi-regular feature, Back Page.
Today, Jim wonders what's next for Pokémon apps...
So the February Pokémon Presents showcase happened, huh? Maybe it was just us, but this one didn't feel very Switch-y. Sure, there was the mention of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's DLC (what a surprise!), but the majority of the presentation was taken up by 'news' on events, cards and, yes, apps.
In a showcase where Pokémon Sleep's release date is one of your headline reveals, there ain't much going on. But this Pokémon-themed nighttime monitor did get us thinking about where The Pokémon Company might move next in the world of 'lifestyle' apps. Of course, Pokémon Smile (the tooth-brushing encouragement app) is already a real thing, so that was off the table. But there are so many avenues left to explore, so many daily tasks that could only benefit from needlessly having a Pokémon slapped on the cover and shifted for the premium price of £1.99.