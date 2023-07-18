Pikmin 4 isn't out on the Switch yet, but Nintendo has already released a new update ahead of its launch later this week.

As highlighted by Perfectly Nintendo, the latest update bumps the game up to Version 1.0.1. Below are the patch notes revealing how "various issues" have been addressed to improve the overall experience. Unfortunately, these notes don't mention anything else, but if Nintendo or dataminers share more insight in the coming days, we'll let you know.

Pikmin 4 - Version 1.0.1

General - Various issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Preorders and preloads for Pikmin 4 are also live on the Switch eShop. It will take up about 10.4GB of space. If you have preinstalled the game, your own copy should already be on Version 1.0.1.

If you're still not sure about Pikmin 4, you can actually download a demo right now from the Switch eShop. The good news is your save data will also carry over to the full game when it arrives.