The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 21st Jul) - Meet Pikmin: small, plant-like creatures you can grow, pluck, command and overpower your enemies with during your grand mission as the Rescue Corps’ newest recruit! Use your loyal squad’s miniature might (and a bit of strategy) to explore a mysterious planet in search of your crew and treasures to fix the Rescue Corps’ ship, the S.S. Shepherd. Don’t worry, the dependable Rescue Pup Oatchi can help to get the job done while you lead the charge on this expedition. With the Pikmin and a powerful pup at your side, no challenge is too big! The Pikmin 4 game will be available on July 21. - Read our Pikmin 4 review

Switch eShop - New Releases

Aery – Heaven & Hell - Aery – Heaven & Hell is a story-driven 3D flight exploration game in which you control a flying god-like creature on its abstract journey though the passions and fears of the human race. On its adventure to learn more about the humans you will pass through many personal heavens and hells of certain individuals. The game is a peaceful, philosophical and relaxing experience and offers an interesting meta story, the sensation of flying and enjoyable non-violent gameplay to relax after a day filled with stress and hassle.

Arcade Archives STRATO FIGHTER (HAMSTER, 13th Jul) - "STRATO FIGHTER" is a shooter released by TECMO in 1991. In the year 2135 AD, the Earth Military mobilizes Codename "RAIGA" after an attack by an unknown enemy. The future is in the hands of the two MB-OG fighters, and they depart for the enemy colony. Use the turn button and a variety of weapons to take down enemies that come at you from all sides - vertically and horizontally. The "Arcade Archives" series has faithfully reproduced many classic Arcade masterpieces. Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores. Please enjoy the masterpiece that built a generation for video games. *The options menu and manual are available in Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

Armored Lab Force VULVEHICLES (Sanuk, 20th Jul) - Swap between Vulvehicles as you fight off oncoming enemies and defeat powerful stage bosses! High firepower, guided weapons, long-range weapons, and high mobility. . . . . . Choose from 12 completely original vehicles specially made to match the fighting styles on the home planets of their drivers. Seize victory through the strategic use of s, knowing when to fight and when to flight, and effectively balancing the precious resources of your Vulvehicles. The year is 2010 AD. The Avic branch of the Super Electric Science Institute is home to a quirky ragtag group of researchers from all corners of the galaxy living in harmony. Until one day, the TDF (Terran Defense Force) launched an aggressive armed campaign to eliminate all alien lifeforms on Avic and takes control of the land occupied by the institute. Standing in their way, however, is six beautiful girls armed with 12 different all-purpose armored combat vehicles known as "Vulvehicles".

Beauty and The Beast: Interactive Book (Aldora, 13th Jul) - A different way of reading stories. Immerse yourself in the books and interact with them, with this installment you will be able to enjoy the adventure of Beauty and The Beast. Simple and attractive, with full color illustrations and available in two languages. Drink a potion and change the language, learn while enjoying one of the best classic tales in the world.

Cross Tails (KEMCO, 20th Jul) - Immerse yourself in the gripping tale of Cross Tails, a tactical strategy RPG set in a war-ravaged world. For over a decade, the canine Kingdom of Ranverfurt and the feline Republic of Hidiq have clashed, their deep-rooted animosity etched in the memories of their people. Now, as a player, you will delve into a story-driven plot playable from both sides that ultimately unravels the secrets behind this conflict and the influence of an ominous third power. Engage in turn-based battles on a 3D quarter view stage, strategically utilizing the terrain and character orientation. With a vast array of characters, each with their own classes, experience the freedom of character development through class changes, skill trees, and faith selection. Unleash the potential of over 30 classes, from sturdy knights to skilled archers, and strengthen weapons and armor using powerful runestones.

Crowded Mysteries (Silesia Games, 20th Jul) - In Crowded Mysteries, you're a detective in Mystery City, investigating crimes and interrogating suspects. Explore the city for clues, unravel secrets, and solve cases as they become increasingly complex. Use your observation skills to uncover patterns behind bizarre incidents and stay ahead of elusive criminals. Earn stars by solving cases quickly, and feel the pressure of time ticking away. With an immersive storyline, beautiful minimalistic art, and engaging gameplay, Crowded Mysteries is a crime-solving adventure for all, whether you're a seasoned detective or a curious newcomer. Get ready to put on your detective hat and solve some crimes!

D-Corp (RedDeer, 21st Jul) - NO TIME TO THINK TOO MUCH – IT’S AN INVASION Get used to the dynamic gameplay of D-Corp. Every second of your time will be full of challenges to do until your quota is met. Experience the unique mix of tower defense and puzzle solving with up to 4 players and various challenging scenarios. STAYIN ALIVE Every map has a unique twist to it. Find out what it is, while at the same time you face hordes of enemies. Use everything at your disposal to save your equipment. Set up a defense using turrets… or just whack angry aliens in the head. MULTITASKING IS KEY Reload your turrets, destroy sneaky slimes and harvest necessary resources. Split up your responsibilities or try to do everything yourself. Your foes will respond in kind. Some will explode, some will chase you but every one will be out for blood. DO YOU LIKE HATS? Complete scenario-specific quests to unlock new customization options. Make your character stand out in this sea of mayhem.

Doomsday Hunters (MoreGames, 20th Jul) - Set in the year 420 a.c. after a cataclysmic event. Earth no longer exists, replaced by a world with altered physics and populated by monsters, demons, aliens, and crazy robots.Procedural generation, upgradeable weapons, spells, perks, artifacts, devices, enemies, NPCs, traps, events, and shops. Beautiful twin-stick shooter on the surface, but with depth, variety, replayability, and amazing synergies that will blow your mind!

Forest Fire (Chute Apps, 20th Jul) - Burn trees, buildings, vehicles, and tiny screaming humans. Dodge bullet-hell rain clouds and angry firefighters to stay alive. Don’t think you’ll burn unopposed. Mother nature has sent in a bullet-hell array of rain clouds and other obstacles to put an end to your destruction fest. Your flame must weave through the storm to survive. Firefighting helicopters, planes, and little firemen will also be out to get you. The more you burn their buildings the more annoyed they get (and the more combo points you get! ) This is a Rogue-lite game so each run is different. However, we still maintain a sense of progression with persistent level up points. This means you get stronger, even if you die 5000 times. Forest Fires aren’t just limited to trees… light whole groups of people on fire, explode helicopters out of the sky, and burn famous monuments. Your destruction has no boundaries and is unimpeded by morality.

Frank and Drake - Frank and Drake is the modern gothic fable that puts players at the heart of a supernatural mystery through its non-linear branching paths, mini-games and puzzles, and unique rotoscoped art. Take your time, explore and soak up every word.Two extraordinary strangers

Frank and Drake are two extraordinary strangers brought together by unknown forces in a conspiracy that threatens them both. Sharing the same apartment, though destined never to meet, they must work together to uncover the mystery shrouding both their existences.

Ghosty (SPACEFARER, 14th Jul) - This is an endless runner (or flyer! ) see how far you can get Ghosty to travel and get the top score. Use your bat friend to attack the nasties and use your ghostly shield to ward them off. Watch out for rockets too!

Haunted Hell House (HUNTERS, 19th Jul) - Haunted Hell House is a 2D horror adventure. Find the key and move on while avoiding creepy clowns and traps. The game includes Episode 1 starring four high school students and Episode 2 depicting a past incident that took place in the house. Experience various gimmicks and enjoy the horror.

Hollenburg ‘Hell Castle’ - During the great war, the dark army carried out satanic experiments with the aim of cheating death and creating zombie soldiers and terrifying beings.

You are Father Karras and before you return home with your parishioners, you must travel to the Austrian border and put an end to all these evil experiments. Explore the castle of hell and defeat the four satanic generals hiding in its dark walls. Hollenburg is an arcade with video adventure elements; Explore the huge castle, collect items, collect experience points to level up and discover hidden secrets.

Legends of the Eternal Flame (Ultimate Games, 20th Jul) - Welcome to an exciting 2D platformer game where you must embark on a perilous journey to rekindle the Eternal Flame and save the world from the brink of chaos. As one of the Children of the Eternal Flame, it is your mission to collect flames and face six bizarre worlds filled with obstacles and puzzles that will test your skills to the limit. Throughout the game, you will encounter increasingly difficult challenges and obstacles that will require quick reflexes and strategic thinking to overcome. From dodging deadly traps to solving intricate puzzles, you will need to master a variety of skills to progress through the game and reach your ultimate goal of restoring balance to the world. The game boasts a unique graphic style that brings the worlds to life, and a captivating soundtrack that immerses you in the adventure. With its challenging gameplay, this platformer game is an epic adventure that will keep you hooked until the very end.

Lucy Got Problems (Gamuzumi, 19th Jul) - Lucy, a greenhorn succubus spy, arrives in the elven forest totally unsure of her mission. The only thing that's clear is that Priestess Tiamat will be really mad if Lucy returns back empty-handed. Lucy has to figure something out quickly, or she'll never make mistresses proud! And she'll probably be fed to the sinister astral squids. It’s time for Lucy to do the impossible, have fun, and save the day!

Mage & Monsters - Create an army and use spells while it fights for you. Mage & Monsters is an active auto battler, where you must choose wisely between upgrading the might of your army, or increasing the power of your spells.

Masquerade Kiss (Voltage, 19th Jul) - The Story: Who wins in the game of seduction? You're an elite agent tasked with taking down the most corrupt people in the world. However, your latest target may be your most challenging yet. His hand slips into your dress, fingers dangerously close to the wire hidden in your lingerie. . . "You think you can take me? Go ahead, try. " You're playing a dangerous game now, one without winners. . . Characters: Kazuomi Shido "Dangerous, Bewitching Charms" Yuzuru Shiba "Icy, Inimical Eyes & Bracingly Hot Lips" Kei Soejima "The Sensual Demon Lurking Behind a Smile" Boss "The Man You Admire" Contents: Includes Main Stories from the app Love 365: Find Your Story up until Season 2

MetaDude (DillyFrame, 20th Jul) - Welcome to the new reality! This visual novel dares to fantasize about this topic in an attempt to predict one of the likely developments in the near future. We are approaching the threshold of a new era of technological development, but only God knows where the abundance of new technologies and ways of interacting with the real and virtual worlds will lead humanity. Our hero Meta-Dude explores the rapidly growing digital world through the prism of irony over the modern consumer society. He's armed with sarcasm, a deciphering blaster, and references to classic comics. And may the St. Admin help those who stand in his way. . .

Metal Storm X (YeTa, 19th Jul) - Immerse yourself in a world of relentless action as you battle through three distinct environments: industrial areas drenched in the glow of sunset, treacherous sewers, and mysterious forests filled with untold dangers. Armed with a powerful arsenal of weapons, you'll confront cunning foot soldiers and colossal mechanical bosses, testing your skills and strategic acumen in epic showdowns. The hand-crafted pixel art graphics create a nostalgic and immersive experience, making every moment on the battlefield feel authentic and exhilarating. Unravel the secrets of the conflict through an engaging storyline that unfolds throughout the game, keeping you hooked from start to finish. "Metal Storm X" delivers an unforgettable gaming experience that seamlessly combines classic arcade-style gameplay with breathtaking visuals, ensuring an adrenaline rush like no other!

Might & Magic – Clash of Heroes : Definitive Edition



Mr. Run and Jump (Atari, 25th Jul) - Mr Run and Jump draws you in with precise level design, free-flowing gameplay, and formidable challenge. Silky controls encourage players to run, jump, dash, double jump, and roll to clear levels with style, making it a speedrunner’s dream. Collectibles hidden in tough-to-reach spots demand players use their wits as well as their dexterity. Dynamic Assistance options allow players to set the level of difficulty they want. No matter how you play, Mr Run and Jump offers engaging gameplay options to players of varying skill levels and approaches.

NightmareScape - Enter A Chilling Dreamworld Of Whimsy and Horror

Closing his heart to reality, our protagonist falls into a deep slumber and awakens in a nightmarish dreamworld. NightmareScape is a narrative-driven horror adventure game combining sneak action with diverse puzzles. It follows a young boy in search for the last hope of love who is working out his own salvation by navigating through his fear.

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening - Players are supported by faithful retainers who act on their own judgement. The "Dominion" system will allow you to obtain and grant territory to retainers. In return, retainers who are given the land will dedicate themselves to the development of the clan. Divvy up and parcel out the beautifully detailed Warring States Japan as you like, and make it prosper!

Over 2,200 officers will be included, the greatest number in the series. Come together with highly individualistic retainers and move history!

Oaken - The world of Oaken is a mythical place, existing in a not easily defined space and time. It is stretched among the branches of the Great Oak. Its inhabitants are spirits which listen to the same voice, called the Oak Song.

The loss of that voice starts a series of events leading into a struggle which may either heal or destroy the Great Oak.

OMNIMUS (Valkyrie Initiative, 20th Jul) - Most states did not survive the third world war. The borders between them were erased, and a unified form of government was established on the planet - Corporatocracy, which put power over people in the hands of cold-blooded boards of directors of transnational companies. The bloody war left a heavy mark on all of mankind, creating millions of useless cripples, one of which is the hero of this visual short story. In the post-war reality, people like him have no future. Nevertheless, he's given a unique chance - to start all over again in the experimental version of a virtual reality full immersion. Involuntarily, he becomes a participant in an ambitious experiment, the OMNIMUS. In the beginning, everything is going well, but gradually the events begin to take on a completely unexpected turn.

Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Breakup! (eastasiasoft, 21st Jul) - The boys are back and ready for some arcade-style action in Otoko Cross: Pretty Boys Breakup! The original cast of Jules, Quincy, Haru, Morgan and Kyun are joined by 4 newcomers, all with unique backstories and voiced in Japanese. As you play through challenging brick-breaking stages of arcade action, you’ll get closer to the boys by spending points you’ve earned in a new in-game shop system to unlock feminine crossdressing outfits and background images to assemble custom dioramas. The brick-breaking stages of Pretty Battle mode gradually increase in difficulty. Take control a twin-tailed fighter wielding a beam saber and swat the ball towards block targets above. Some blocks drop power-ups, while others take multiple strikes to break. As the action intensifies, enemy ships will appear and fire at you, propellers will deflect shots, turrets will track your position and more, adding a tough-but-fair bullet hell element.

Punch a Bunch (No Gravity Games, 20th Jul) - Embark on an exhilarating journey with Punch A Bunch, a highly engaging and thrilling boxing game that places a strong emphasis on player skill, demanding dedicated time and practice to truly reach mastery. Prepare yourself for an immersive experience as you step into the ring and face formidable opponents across three distinct championships, each presenting its own set of unique challenges and adversaries. Become a Champion! Fight your way to the top through 3 championships from Amateur to Pro, each featuring unique and challenging opponents. Punch A Bunch focuses on you learning the game mechanics to improve your skills rather than relying on “leveling up” or “attribute points”. The controls are uniquely designed to give a fresh experience. Most people start off pretty rough, the game is designed to give you great satisfaction through honing your skills and mastering the controls.

Puzzle by Nikoli S Hitori (HAMSTER, 13th Jul) - "Hitori" is a puzzle in which you fill in any unnecessary numbers, making sure that the same number doesn't appear twice in the same line. Once you get the hang of it, you can feel the joy of figuring out the many various gimmicks thought up by the creator. This is a puzzle for real connoisseurs. The options menu, manual, and other text are available in Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

Ramp Car Racing (Gametry, 21st Jul) - Get ready for the ultimate adrenaline-fueled racing experience with Ramp Car Racing! Step into the driver's seat and embark on a journey filled with heart-pounding challenges and daring maneuvers on mega ramps. This game is designed to push your limits and test your skills like never before. Prepare yourself for mind-blowing stunts as you navigate through impossible tracks, defying gravity at every turn. Jump your car over zig-zagging pathways and conquer seemingly insurmountable obstacles. The game's addictive and sensational gameplay will keep you on the edge of your seat, craving for more. Unlock a variety of muscle cars and experience the thrill of racing through mind-boggling jumps, exhilarating racing loops, and even blazing through fire-infused tracks. Challenge yourself with puzzle tracks that will put your problem-solving skills to the test. Engage in epic races against trains and showcase your abilities on skillful tracks designed to push you to your limits.

Ring Racer (noowanda, 21st Jul) - Navigate your jet through narrow canyons at high speed, but don't miss the rings and stay within your time limit! 'Easy to learn, hard to master' is the motto! But you don't fly alone. . . Your co-pilot 'Squeezie' is always by your side. The breathtaking landscapes, beautiful graphics with smooth 60 FPS and the fantastic soundtrack hopefully don't distract you too much from the action. . . After all, you still have to compete with the other players in the global online ranking! So what are you waiting for? Take off and become the fly-racing champion with Ring Racer!

Road Bustle 2 (RandomSpin, 13th Jul) - "Road Bustle 2" is a lively casual game that immerses you in a world filled with bustling traffic and endless adventures. The challenge lies in delivering packages across busy roads teeming with vehicles and even trains. As the player, you can choose transport to aid your journey, each lending a unique twist to the gameplay. The game is designed with vibrant, eye-catching graphics that add a dash of charm to the chaos of the roads. It's not just about survival; the speed of traffic increases over time, pushing your agility to the limit. Along the way, collect food to boost your speed and score points, adding a layer of fun and strategy. The game also features a radio that you can tune to your liking, adding to the playful and engaging atmosphere. So step into this dynamic world and test your skills - will you make the delivery, or will the bustling streets claim another hapless pedestrian? Happy delivery 2!

Sailing Era - Every voyage is a journey of "Sailing & Beyond" in Sailing Era! Navigate your fleet and sail for fun; run a business; have a romantic encounter in the tavern; capture pirates amid intense battle; explore inland for treasure... Experience foreign culture, make novel discoveries, and sail away! The story takes place during the era of great geographical discovery in the 15th to 17th century. The world is linked by nautical routes, leading to an upsurge in ocean exploration.

Every young navigator of this era dreams of their own ship to sail freely through the ocean. Some seek to change their destiny, others hope to make history.

Sephonie (Ratalaika Games, 20th Jul) - In this 3D puzzle-platformer, parkour through an island's mysterious caverns! Dash and wallrun through lush caves, subterranean oceans, and surreal cityscapes. Discovernew abilities to navigate rocky levels, or use creatures like the long-tongued Ribbat to grapple through the air! Three biologists are on a mission to research uninhabited Sephonie Island’s creatures. But as they approach the island, a sudden storm leaves them shipwrecked. They will find their motivations and loyalties put to the test as they navigate the caverns, facing not only physical challenges but also manifestations of their deepest memories and dreams. As they grow more intimate with each other and the island, an ancient force, brewing deep in the island's abyss, may threaten their newfound relationship, and the world…

Skeljump (Weakfish Studio, 25th Jul) - Experience the puzzle genre from a different perspective in this game! You must solve puzzles that get more complex as you progress by managing time well, using your reflexes and memory to overcome the challenges! Experience this game with simple but unique graphics and gameplay and test yourself in many ways!

Snow White: Interactive Book (Aldora, 14th Jul) - A different way of reading stories. Immerse yourself in the books and interact with them, with this installment you will be able to enjoy the adventure of Snow White and the seven dwarfs. Simple and attractive, with full color illustrations and available in two languages. Drink a potion and change the language, learn while enjoying one of the best classic tales in the world.

Summer Party Time (SAT-BOX, 13th Jul) - We've got a huge collection of games with controls so simple anyone can enjoy! Pass around the Joy-Con™ controllers and play with up to six players! There are plenty of intuitive and easy-to-play minigames for everyone! Enjoy finding your new favorite! Free Mode Choose the game you want to play and have a blast! Festival Mode Play your chosen games in order to become the champ! Online Mode Battle online against your friends and players the world over!

Super Dinoblasters (Diplodocus Games, 21st Jul) - B3RN1 (Bernie) is a patrol bot with the Intergalactic Federation, tasked with keeping the galaxy safe from would-be villains. After receiving a distress signal from Galactic Blast Ranger Pink, B3RN1 changes course to investigate planet Cretacia. Upon landing B3RN1 realises the nefarious King Tyrantadon has taken over the dinosaur-filled world. With the 4 Galactic Blast Rangers still missing it's up to B3RN1 to save the day! Join B3RN1 in this retro 8bit platform adventure as you blast your way through tropical beaches, snowy mountains, dark caves and dense forests. Find the missing Galactic Blast Ranger team, ride dinosaurs, discover secret passwords, uncover hidden pathways, search out collectables, and finally face off against King Tyrantadon in his castle!

Super Intern Story (Blue Noise, 26th Jul) - Have you ever wondered how video games are made? Is it your life long dream to work in the gaming industry? Today is your lucky day! We may have the perfect position for you. Come work for us in this "challenging" environment where everything that can go wrong will absolutely go wrong. We offer you valuable experience such as learning how to fix other people’s mistakes or getting blamed for everything because you’re just an intern. Each day is different here and you will have to face new problems that makes you wonder about your own sanity. I hope you will apply for the job and discover the secrets of the video games industry! Your future boss

Sweets Pusher Friends (STP WORKS, 20th Jul)- * Mini Games There are various in-game mini-games such as monster slaying, treasure chests, destroying runaway cars, etc. All players playing together can participate in the mini-games. Work together to win prizes. * Sweets collection The prize money won for each candy increases with the number of sweets won. * Upgrades Winnings can be used to upgrade the reciprocating width of the pusher, the size of the box, and the speed at which it moves. * Online Multi Play There is auto-matching and friend-matching where you can play only with your friends. With auto-matching, you can enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience, with friend-matching, you can have fun with your friends, or of course, you can play solo, so you can enjoy the game in your preferred play style.

Takoyaki Party Survival (KIMIDORI SOFT, 20th Jul) - Everyone loves takoyaki parties, popularly known as "Takopa" in Japan. How many days can a person survive on takoyaki only? What were the ingredients in this takoyaki, and who cooked this takoyaki? Should the sauce be put on it, or should the ingredients have been added in the first place? Collapsing trust, doubt and suspicion. The friendship that grows beyond that. That is Takoyaki Party Survival. . . Game overview: You should consume a good balance of protein, carbohydrates, and fats to survive. The nutritional balance changes depending on the ingredients you put in your takoyaki. If you are overloaded with calories, you will be too full to eat, so please consume calories by squatting. Feature: Online multiplayer: Up to 4 players can play together. There are Quick Match and Friend Match, both of which you are free to enter and leave at any time. In Quick Match, survivors from all over the world are surviving at their own pace.

THE KITTY in The Spaceship (Regista, 20th Jul) - ■GAME SYSTEM This game is an escape-the-room game (mystery-adventure game). *Point the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and story goes on. ■STORY In 2XXX- I am known for my extraordinary love For cats That drives me into joining '10 days Meow-meow Spaceship Tour' The shuttle passing the atmosphere, I am enjoying a non-gravity experience All of a sudden, a loudness and the darkness Covers the shuttle When I try to see what is going on I bump my head into something and pass out I wake up to find myself Lying in the Med room And what I find in the ship is Totally insane. . .

Wathitdew Record Game Studio BATTLEFIELD (Elushis, 19th Jul) - This turn-based JRPG-style battle game features a total of 20 playable characters and 12 stages, including unlockables. Dive into a variety of game modes, such as Classic Mode, Quick Game, and Boss Rush, or explore the Adventure Mode with a one-hour storyline that introduces a brand new antagonist. Activate the speedrun timer and challenge yourself to beat your best time in Adventure Mode! Immerse yourself in the rich lore of each character and stage in the History & Information section, where official data from all the games has been compiled for your discovery. Earn rank XP and credits by playing through the different modes and completing the 12 challenges that reward you with in-game bonuses. Unlock 10 hidden achievements and use credits to purchase items that will assist you across various game modes.

Whispike Survivors (Grimorio Of Games, 20th Jul) - Fight against waves of creatures to beef up your Whispike and use its seeds to create even stronger hybrids! Whispike Survivors blends two trendy game genres: horde survivor and farm simulator.

Wood Cube Block: Classic Casual Puzzle (Megame, 18th Jul) - Meet the classic puzzle in a modern version! Show the skills of strategic thinking and logic to score as many points as possible! The game is very easy to master. You have access to 3 blocks at a time. Your task is to place as many blocks as possible on the board grid. Each time you complete a row or column, it disappears from the board. But remember - the figures cannot be deployed! Try to place as many blocks as possible on the field and beat your own record!

Words Of Wisdom (ESDigital Games, 21st Jul) - Poetic, philosophical and challenging platformer? It's all about Words of Wisdow, an innovative blend of hardcore platforming with text riddles and puzzles. To master this game, players will have to use their wits and their fingers in equal measure to survive the deadly jester, disappearing platforms and hidden deadly spikes. The 2D pixel adventure of our witty hero will require everything you have to survive various puzzles and challenges. This game grows with each completed room and quest - and there are many of them too! If you're looking for nostalgia for old goodies, look no further. Words of Wisdom will help you experience both sides of any good puzzle: the physical side and the philosophical side. Are you ready to challenge our game?

