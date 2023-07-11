Mortal Kombat 1's DLC roster has been the talk of much speculation since the game's reveal earlier this year. Back in May, the complete Season 1 roster seemed to have leaked via an Amazon Italy listing. Now it looks like one of those characters has been confirmed, lending credibility to the original slip-up.

Spotted by Idle Sloth on TikTok, a short clip promoting a cross-media promotion for Call of Duty included some comments from the Vought International Studios, a fictional superhero entertainment conglomerate from the hit comic books series and TV show, The Boys.

Below the clip, one user commented with "COD AND POSSIBLY MK???", with Vought simply responding with "MK confirmed". Further down the chain, the company elaborated further: "Homelander will be available at some point. That's all we can say." Homelander is the main antagonist of The Boys and the arch-rival of lead character Billy Butcher.

(FYI) The Boys TikTok account confirms Homelander coming to Mortal Kombat 1 pic.twitter.com/ZedtKglP7P July 10, 2023

At the time of writing this, the comments are still present on the post, and given that this is an official account tied to The Boys and another video game cross-promotion, we're pretty sure it's accurate. While he may be the potential "first confirmed" character, that doesn't necessarily mean he will be the first available.

Of course, nothing has been confirmed by NetherRealm Studios itself, so until we get the official word from the developer of Mortal Kombat 1, then we can't say for certain. We're confident, though. Plus, Homelander is a fantastic addition to the roster in our eyes.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be bringing the bloody fight to Switch on 19th September. The Switch port is being worked on by Shiver Interactive — which managed to get Mortal Kombat 11 running on Switch pretty darn well — along with Saber Interactive, the studio responsible for bringing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to the hybrid console.