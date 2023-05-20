Mortal Kombat 1 was officially unveiled earlier this week, and while Ed Boon and the team at NetherRealm Studios haven't detailed much yet, it seems there might have already been some leaks online.

According to an Amazon Italy listing, the DLC fighters players can expect to feature in this new era of violent fighting series include the following characters...warning, potential spoilers ahead:

The fighters mentioned are Quan Chi, Ermac, Takeda, and the special guests - Peacemaker, The Boys' Homelander, and The Invincibles' Omni-Man. Some of the Kameo Fighters listed include Tremor, Khameleon, Mavado and Ferra (based on the Ferra/Torr character in Mortal Kombat X). Jean-Claude Van Damme will apparently be a skin for Johnny Cage, too.

Since this discovery, Amazon has removed this information from the listing. If it is the real deal, these characters will be joining the main roster which includes fighters like Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kitana, Mileena and "many others".

This main roster was mentioned on the Mortal Kombat 1 official game website. If you pre-order the game, you'll also receive Shang Tsung as a bonus fighter. You can learn more about Mortal Kombat 1 in our previous story: