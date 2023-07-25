Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Tue 25th Jul, 2023 03:05 BST]:

Gameloft has now officially confirmed Season 3 of Disney Speedstorm will be arriving on 1st of August. This new season is focused on "all things" related to Lilo & Stitch - adding new racers, a new track environment, a themed season tour, new customisation items, new crew members and more.

Along with this, this season also includes the new racer Minnie Mouse! Above is a teaser of this playable character in action.





Original article [Fri 21st Jul, 2023 06:30 BST]:

Disney Speedstorm has been available in early access for some time now, and apart from patches, developer Gameloft has also been working on brand-new content for the game.

In a post on social media earlier before, it teased concept art of a new track inspired by Disney's Lilo & Stitch series. This will apparently be making a splash next month in August and is part of the Season 3 update. Here's a look:

In an update earlier this week, Gameloft announced the free-to-play title would officially be leaving early access on 28th September. So anyone who hasn't paid to access it ahead of its proper release will finally be able to play it on multiple platforms including Switch.

