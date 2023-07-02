Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Disney Speedstorm made its "early access" debut on the Nintendo Switch back in April, but soon it will become accessible to everyone.

Developer Gameloft recently announced on social media it would be lifting this exclusive paid period and making it a proper free-to-play experience for consoles and PC on 28th September. Yes, it's actually launching in just a few months from now!

The early access period has apparently allowed the developer to implement all sorts of improvements leading into the full release. The free-to-play model also means more players can join in on the "fully robust competitive and co-op racing experience".

Founder's Packs will be available until the Early Access period closes, so get these paid packs while you still can, if you are interested. And if you want to learn more about Speedstorm, be sure to check out our Nintendo Life review.