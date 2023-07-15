Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Earlier this week, Nintendo launched the Wave 5 DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch. The patch notes referenced "improved performance of some characters and vehicle customizations" and it's now been revealed what has specifically been adjusted.

This is all thanks to the Japanese website Mario Kart Blog (via Meester_Tweester on the Mario Kart subreddit). This includes increases to certain characters mini-turbo, and all sorts of other increases and decreases to other racer stats.

The new character stats have also been revealed, and there are even some adjustments to the number of tire slicks and karts. You can get the full rundown in the Reddit post below:

You can check out the official Nintendo patch notes for Version 2.4.0 in the link below. Once again, this update adds the Wave 5 DLC including 3 new characters, 2 new cups and eight more tracks. This includes the new track Squeaky Clean Sprint as well as the new racers Kamek, Wiggler and Petey Piranha.