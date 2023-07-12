Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo has just released the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 5 Booster Course Pass DLC on the Switch.

Today's update comes with three new characters and eight new tracks. Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page. This also includes some general adjustments and fixes.

Ver. 2.4.0 (Released July 11, 2023)

Support for DLC

Now supports paid DLC: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Wave 5 (two cups, eight courses, and three characters).

General

Improved the performance of some characters and vehicle customizations.

Adjusted the invincibility time of some characters.

Adjusted random item selection method in races where Custom Items is set, for when there are four players or less.

Expanded range for when a warning displays when a Red Shell or Spiny Shell approaches from behind.

Made it so that warnings about a Red Shell or Spiny Shell will be displayed with priority over other warnings.

Made it so that a warning is not displayed when a Red Shell is targeting opponents.

Made it so that L/R button operation on the class selection screen and course selection screen in the Grand Prix can be conducted on touchscreen as well.

Lowered the appearance rate of Mirror and 200cc races in Worldwide and Regional settings.

Fixed Issues