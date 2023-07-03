Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Microids has released a new trailer for its upcoming sequel, Flashback 2, launching digitally on Nintendo Switch on November 16th, 2023.

The new look goes heavy on the nostalgia vibes, showcasing a jungle setting that's not too dissimilar to the opening location found in the original Flashback. It looks cool, and we're hoping the gameplay will match up to the much-improved visuals.

Flashback 2 sees the return of Conrad as you traverse through five unique worlds, including Jungle, City, GBI Academy, Mutant Village, and Morph Ship. Physical editions will also be available but will be launched shortly after the digital edition on December 5th, 2023.

Here's a reminder of the key features:

- Travel through 5 large levels in 5 different graphic worlds (Jungle, City, GBI Academy, Mutant Village, Morph Ship).​

- Use your trusty weapon, upgradeable throughout the game to destroy the Morphs!​

- Hide in the shadows to escape the enemies… or to eliminate them.​

- Use armour to protect yourself from the dangers of your environment.​

- Drive a mecha during certain phases and become super-powered!​

- Ride your Moto Jet to get to key locations.​

- Use an inventory system enriched with upgraded weapons and various pieces of equipment: Weapons, connected glasses…​

- 2.5D profile gameplay for more immersion.​

- Developed by industry veteran Paul Cuisset.

Are you looking forward to the release of Flashback 2? Did you play the original? Roll down to the comments below and let us know.