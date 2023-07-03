Microids has released a new trailer for its upcoming sequel, Flashback 2, launching digitally on Nintendo Switch on November 16th, 2023.
The new look goes heavy on the nostalgia vibes, showcasing a jungle setting that's not too dissimilar to the opening location found in the original Flashback. It looks cool, and we're hoping the gameplay will match up to the much-improved visuals.
Flashback 2 sees the return of Conrad as you traverse through five unique worlds, including Jungle, City, GBI Academy, Mutant Village, and Morph Ship. Physical editions will also be available but will be launched shortly after the digital edition on December 5th, 2023.
Here's a reminder of the key features:
- Travel through 5 large levels in 5 different graphic worlds (Jungle, City, GBI Academy, Mutant Village, Morph Ship).
- Use your trusty weapon, upgradeable throughout the game to destroy the Morphs!
- Hide in the shadows to escape the enemies… or to eliminate them.
- Use armour to protect yourself from the dangers of your environment.
- Drive a mecha during certain phases and become super-powered!
- Ride your Moto Jet to get to key locations.
- Use an inventory system enriched with upgraded weapons and various pieces of equipment: Weapons, connected glasses…
- 2.5D profile gameplay for more immersion.
- Developed by industry veteran Paul Cuisset.
Are you looking forward to the release of Flashback 2? Did you play the original? Roll down to the comments below and let us know.
Fingers crossed that this turns out good.
Love the original. I have a physical copy of it on Genesis, and i have the port on Switch. while not on my personal top 10 Genesis list, I still think its a great game. Im looking forward to this sequel.
The first game remains one of my very favorite video games of the early ‘90s, and it would take a whole lot to even match it. We’ll see…
Flashback 2 trailer is giving me flashbacks of Flashback too
I really hope this lives up to the original but I have concerns over how badly Paul Cuisset messed up that remake on Xbox 360. So I want to keep expectations relatively low for now.
@FragRed Awesome sauce
I'm cautiously optimistic...
Looks good. Really hope it turns out to be good. I remember stumbling upon flashback as a kid and playing through it with a friend and it was so much fun. Quality memories with it on SNES back in the day.
Loved the original on Megadrive but could never finish the first sequel, Fade to Black on PC due to inadvertently creating a game-save loop during a timed section making it impossible for me to complete before the timer ran out. Not being computer savvy back then, my only option it seemed was to start the game from scratch. I didn't bother and have never played it since. This new sequel seems to be shaping up very well. Hope it turns out good 🤞
