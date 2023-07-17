Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We've had our eye on Asylum Square and Gameforge's Tiny Thor for a while, and today Nintendo Life can exclusively reveal that the little chap is landing on Switch, Mjölnir in hand, on 3rd August 2023.

A 16-bit-style platforming adventure with pixel art by veteran artist Henk Nieborg and a soundtrack from Turrican veteran Chris Hülsbeck, Tiny Thor released on Steam back in June to a 'Very Positive' response, so we're pleased to see it'll be arriving on our very favourite platform in just a couple of weeks.

Check out the release date reveal trailer above to get a better idea of what this minuscule god of thunder's got in store. We're suckers for 16-bit visuals, and we've got our fingers crossed that this pint-sized platformer can live up to the classics of the Mega Drive and Super NES.

The game feels like a good fit for Switch — the team behind it seems to think so, too. Here's Jochen Heizmann, Asylum Square's co-founder, and Flavio Canciani, lead producer on the game, followed by a few screenshots:

“We’re very happy that the mightiest, but tiniest, god of thunder is making his way onto the Nintendo Switch,” said Jochen Heizmann, Asylum Square co-founder. “Not only does it open up Tiny Thor to a whole new audience, but the ability to take his adventure on the go means that you can embody the diminutive demigod and continue his quest from anywhere.”

“Our excitement for the Switch release has us bouncing like mini-Mjölnir,” joked Flavio Canciani, lead producer of Tiny Thor. “We’ve seen the hugely positive response to the PC release and are so happy that PC players are enjoying Thor’s quest. Now it’s time to bring the wondrous journey to Switch, where we sincerely hope that console players will enjoy Thor’s adventure too.”

Tiny Thor will set you back €19.99 / £16.75 / $19.99 USD / $25.99 CAD or your regional equivalent when he drops on the Switch eShop in August.

Let us know below if you're up for what Asylum Square's putting down, or if you've sampled the game on PC.