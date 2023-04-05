Retro-inspired platformer Tiny Thor, from Asylum Square Interactive, continues to look absolutely breathtaking in today's new gameplay trailer. Revealed in February, the upcoming 16-bit-esque adventure may look like the classics, but it's adding its own twist to pixel-perfect platforming.
Tiny Thor will be using mini-Mjölnir to help him get through the Norse Realms of Midgard, Svartalfheim, and Niflheim, among many others. There are 30 in total, spanning the length and breadth of Norse myth. Mjölnir's magical abilities include ricocheting off of walls, speeding through the air, ground-pounding, and absorbing different elements to tackle some tough puzzles.
Using Mjölnir to bounce off of walls to collect items, beat enemies, and push boxes up, down, left, or right, it looks like you'll need to get creative to clear out foes and save the Realms. And the boss battles look incredible, too. We love a good pixel art octopus, here (or just really good pixel art). We sort of wish there was a SNES or Mega Drive cartridge on this, as it would look right at home next to some of our favourites...
Tiny Thor isn't small on challenges, either. As well as precision platforming, there are unlockable challenges and environmental puzzles to solve if you really want to put the Norse God up against it. Whether you're swinging from ropes, dodging spikes, or riding platforms, there's something waiting for Mjölnir to make its mark on.
Tiny Thor launches on Switch in Q2 2023 — so hopefully pretty soon! We'll let you know as soon as a release date shocks us. For now, hammer down your thoughts on this gorgeous-looking game in the comments.
Not sure I’d call it stunning 🤔
I love this pixel art. Looks like some interesting puzzle-traversal as well. I'm definitely interested in this one.
A game with puzzles. Sometimes I am not getting the puzzles in games. Stuck like forever.
This is giving me massive Rayman on PSOne vibes. I'll keep an eye on this one for sure, despite pixel art platformers being done to death at this point.
Visuals are very nice and very well done. Not stunning, but very competent and appealing. I would say “lovely pixel art” or “great retro visuals” maybe.
Honestly I think “stunning” is a mark very few games hit so I don’t mean that as an insult to this game. But NL just uses it for anything with shapes and colours and it feels reductive and makes me less inclined to actually pay attention to the article and game within. Thankfully the thumbnail caught my eye so this one didn’t slip past. Game looks good, tough and the visuals are very nice!
@Ogbert Yeah, the word 'stunning' has been overused as of lately on NL, causing it to lose a lot of meaning. I would call the animations smooth and the art lovely, stunning is just on a whole different level
Still not as tiny as tiny barbarian though.
@Ogbert I completely agree. There isn't much stunning about the trailer, but they do look nice. Very competent for what the game is going for, and for me, the graphics suffice. The core gameplay element is something I am not so sure of. Don't know if it is up my alley.
Looks interesting, but I think games like this succeed or fail at really capturing my attention and getting me to play all the way through on rather small details that are hard to define about how it feels to play and if it makes me feel eager to see the next level, next mechanic, etc.
I saw a world map in there. If they did Super Mario World style branching paths I’d be interested to try it. I’d really like someone to try to capture and evolve the feeling of SMW’s branching paths and how you can take Yoshi’s and power up’s from one level and use them in another level and the switch palaces affecting levels you already played. It seems like the right designer leaning into those ideas could build something awesome from them.
It does look very good, definitely some of the better pixel art I've seen recently.
These modern platformers succeed or fail on the gameplay. I've played a lot that have good graphics, but the controls and core gameplay mechanics can be more irritating than satisfying after a while. This looks like you have to do a lot of mental juggling, as you throw Mjolnir and then carry out platforming as it's moving, but hopefully it'll hit just the right note.
@Ogbert I took stunning as a reference to the game play which was quite stunning.
@RBRTMNZ each their own but I’d hardly say it applies to the gameplay either. Again it looks really good and really solid, but was I stunned by it? No.
I know it’s all pedantic, I mean how often does something I would describe as stunning actually stun me anyway? At best I’d usually be agasp. But it really feels like whenever NL use that word it’s because they can’t think of any other complimentary terms because the game/trailer just doesn’t inspire them. It’s becoming a negative term for me in the context of this website. Which is not always fair.
