Retro-inspired platformer Tiny Thor, from Asylum Square Interactive, continues to look absolutely breathtaking in today's new gameplay trailer. Revealed in February, the upcoming 16-bit-esque adventure may look like the classics, but it's adding its own twist to pixel-perfect platforming.

Tiny Thor will be using mini-Mjölnir to help him get through the Norse Realms of Midgard, Svartalfheim, and Niflheim, among many others. There are 30 in total, spanning the length and breadth of Norse myth. Mjölnir's magical abilities include ricocheting off of walls, speeding through the air, ground-pounding, and absorbing different elements to tackle some tough puzzles.

Using Mjölnir to bounce off of walls to collect items, beat enemies, and push boxes up, down, left, or right, it looks like you'll need to get creative to clear out foes and save the Realms. And the boss battles look incredible, too. We love a good pixel art octopus, here (or just really good pixel art). We sort of wish there was a SNES or Mega Drive cartridge on this, as it would look right at home next to some of our favourites...

Tiny Thor isn't small on challenges, either. As well as precision platforming, there are unlockable challenges and environmental puzzles to solve if you really want to put the Norse God up against it. Whether you're swinging from ropes, dodging spikes, or riding platforms, there's something waiting for Mjölnir to make its mark on.

Tiny Thor launches on Switch in Q2 2023 — so hopefully pretty soon! We'll let you know as soon as a release date shocks us. For now, hammer down your thoughts on this gorgeous-looking game in the comments.