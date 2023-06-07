Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Dotemu and Tribute Games have today announced that last year's brilliant beat 'em up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is set to receive a whole new batch of totally tubular goodies in the upcoming 'Dimension Shellshock' DLC.

Releasing later this year, the game's first complete DLC package is set to be a big one. Chief among the additions is a brand new playable character, Usagi Yojimbo (traditionally called 'Miyamoto Usagi'), a sword-wielding rabbit that has fought alongside the turtles in both the comics and the animated series.

The above trailer shows this fresh fighter leaping through portals in a sign of the DLC's other big feature: a new game mode. We don't have a lot of details about this addition just yet apart from the fact that there will be a "new style of inter-dimensional battles" for the Turtles to tackle.

On top of these big hitters, 'Dimension Shellshock' will also add alternative colour schemes for all of the playable characters (including some retro-inspired looks that we caught a peek of in the trailer) and a fresh batch of original music from the soundtrack’s composer Tee Lopes.

We have attached some Dimension Shellshock screenshots below for you to get a closer look at the upcoming action.

Dotemu and Tribute Games have also announced that a second free update is planned outside of this DLC which will add even more colour options in the future.

This is a lot to get excited about, we know, and while we don't want to bring it all back down to Earth with too large of a thud, it is worth pointing out that we still don't have a secure release date for this one just yet outside of "later this year". That being said, we do understand that there are more details to come, so hold onto your shells, folks...

For a reminder of just how much we loved Shredder's Revenge on release last year, you can find our glowing 9/10 review below.